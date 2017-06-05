Predators lead Penguins 2-1 during 2nd period

“Gotta rep my boy, P.K.”, said the Uber driver, Frederick, a longtime Predators fan who concisely predicted what might happen if the Predators win it all.

Early on, Matt Murray extended his scoreless streak to 72:54 with the Pittsburgh goalie looking ready to notch his 21st playoff win. Skilled power plays by definition are streaky and this one needs to not press but be more forceful to find a way to create more. It wasn’t just that they lost Game 3 in Nashville and by Monday this series could be tied.

The Nashville Predators are smart enough to know that the Pittsburgh Penguins have some serious talent beyond Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Hockey’s conversion rate to a Southern fan base isn’t great elsewhere, but Nashville, unbeknownst to outsiders, was fine-tuning a brand all its own, waiting for a moment like this to flaunt what they had come up with.

Laviolette’s other option is a 22-year-old rookie, Juuse Saros, who made his National Hockey League postseason debut in relief Wednesday night after Rinne gave up three goals in the first 3:28 of the third period. In their first-round sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks, they held the superstar tandem of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to a total of two goals and four points. He did have some shot attempts – some wide, some blocked.

Pittsburgh leads the series 2-0. James Neal gave the Predators a 3-1 lead with 22.6 seconds to go in the second period.

Kessel continues to struggle to put the puck in the net, with just two goals over his last 12 games. Murray robbed Neal on a 3-on-1 rush early in the period.

Josi also had two assists.

The Predators respond with 2 goals 42 seconds to take control of the game.

All kinds of country music celebrities and actress Nicole Kidman are regulars at Predators game here.

The goal ended a 72:54 drought for Nashville, which had outshot the Penguins 18-9 in the first Final game ever played in Nashville. Guentzel started the play, Crosby made a pass that led to Guentzel scoring on a rebound.

The great Josi scored a goal, set up two goals: By himself he tripled the output of Crosby and Malkin, including a game leading six shots on goal.

While the Predators scored goals, Pekka Rinne prevented them. Hagelin returned for Game 4 after being a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh. The victory was the franchise’s first in the Stanley Cup Final. But he was perhaps at his most frustrating after the final buzzer, when he seemed to take pleasure in just how effective he was in getting in Crosby’s face that the Penguins captain had complained about Subban’s bad breath. One was thrown during warmups and two after the anthem. He doesn’t let any of the outside noise, or if he thought he should have had one of the goals, he doesn’t let that stuff affect him.

We have catfish on the ice in Nashville. He was hardly noticeable playing on the fourth line and getting little ice.

“We’ve got to execute”, said coach Mike Sullivan. “He’s a real good penalty killer”. “I think you try to take away their time and space and contain them as best you can”.

This year, the team has gone for a more loaded approach.

Rinne came into the Cup Final as a favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Time to regroup and get back after it next time around.

He walked into the hotel where the Penguins are staying in Nashville using crutches, though he stopped and signed a couple autographs on his way in. Offseason keys??| Photos STANLEY CUP FINALS? Laviolette sat veterans Cody McLeod and Vern Fiddler to get more speed with Harry Zolnierczyk and P.A. Parenteau.

“There was no decision”, Laviolette said of changing goalies. They pressure us. We move the puck so well, still no shots. But they play very well.

Malkin sounded anxious late Saturday night.

Nashville shut down a chunk of Broadway where the honky tonks and bars line the street for a free concert by country superstar Alan Jackson. So, when Underwood began having a presence at Predators games, so did her friends, so did other singers and entertainers who otherwise may not have paid any attention to hockey.

“It’s easy to get frustrated when you feel like you played (better)”, said Brooks Orpik, who won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009.