Thomas Ryman’s statue (outside the Ryman Auditorium) sports a Predators jersey for the Stanley Cup Finals. They may have been the more dominant team at times in each of the first two games, and aside from a late goal in Game 1 after 37 minutes without allowing a shot on goal or a span of four minutes where Pittsburgh scored three goals in Game 2, the series could be very different.

“The goalie chant was hilarious and so were the intro chants”, May said. “I don’t think you can ever shut those guys down”, said Subban. He’s been the backbone for our team.

The Predators capped the biggest party in Nashville history with a victory that gave thousands of fans inside and outside of the arena reason to celebrate. Maybe even Keith Urban would have been down with that? Although it’s merely a coincidence, the Predators are 8-1 this postseason with Zolnierczyk in the lineup, which is where he will stay.

As in Game 2, the team that scored first didn’t find the back of the net for the remainder of the game.

The coach’s support carried on to the ice, where the Predators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 to bring the series 2-1. If it’s more of the same don’t expect Pittsburgh’s lead in the series to remain intact.

“We saw that he had great skill”, Neal said. The defending champs a chance for a sweep Saturday night when the Predators scored five straight goals in a 5-1 rout of the Pens, winning the first Cup Final game in the state of Tennessee.

What’s clear is Subban is feeling good after limiting the Penguins captain to just one shot and delivering on his guarantee that his team would win Game 3.

It’s not like Subban went out to center ice and just started gnawing on a catfish in the middle of the game like we all know Gollum would.

The quartet will hold a media session in the afternoon and tape the annual prospects cht with Hockey Night in Canada’s Don Cherry before watching Game Four from a Bridgestone Arena suite.

“I think it’s been our strength all playoffs long, just the depth we have”, defenseman Roman Josi said. There are a number of guys that need sheltering, but not enough shelter to hide them all. They can draw on their experience.

“So we’ve got to make quick reads and execute plays”. When we got in here today, all the guys were talking about it in the room.

Just like they did with the like of Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan Getzlaf, the Predators have so far kept Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in check. “That’s the biggest thing”, Crosby said. Following Game 2, Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray had stopped 60 of 64 shots (a save percentage of.938) while Pekka Rinne was 28 of 36 (.778). As a public service, Nucks Misconduct and Grindpad would like to remind you that sharks are dicks and want to bite you.

Meanwhile, Nashville’s power play struck again for a key goal early in the second, which kick-started a three-goal run and gave the Predators’ belief.

It will come down to whether the Predators’ defensive coverage is better than Crosby’s, Malkin’s and Kessel’s ability to play through it. Through the course of his career, Murray has lost back-to-back games only three times and one of those losses was a shootout. The rebound bounced back into the slot, and Rinne made a save on Chris Kunitz with an assist from Subban sliding over to help.

“We had chances”, Crosby said. “It was a good job of limiting that tonight”.

Less than one minute after tying the game, Nashville took the lead, thanks to a goal from Frederick Gaudreau.

The second period wholly belonged to Nashville. His one-timer in the third period tied Game 1 and his wrister to Murray’s glove side unlocked a tie for good Saturday night.

Consider also that he played 13 minutes as the 4th line center, which normally eats up less than 10 minutes per game.