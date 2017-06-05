Predators pound Penguins in Game 3

With Nashville still trailing during a television timeout with 9:09 remaining in the first, the crowd at Bridgestone Arena came to its feet.

Craig Smith #15 of the Nashville Predators celebrates after scoring a third period goal against Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Three of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury flips a catfish off the ice before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. By the time Frederick Gaudreau gave Nashville the lead 42 seconds later, it was pure bedlam. Before the Nashville PA guy could even announce the goal, another one went in – nearly exactly how Pittsburgh won the first two games – as Frederick Gaudreau blew a wrister past Murray just 42 seconds after the game got tied. A Conn Smythe Trophy favorite going into the series, Rinne stopped only 28 of 36 shots in the first two games, a.778 save percentage.

The Predators have been without their top center Ryan Johansen the past four games, and he won’t be back until next season after needing emergency surgery for acute compartment syndrome in his left thigh. He has just one assist in the series. But Murray, as he promised before Game 3, gave little attention to the mockery.

Now the Predators want to tie it in Game 4 on Monday night. But for what was the most anticipated sporting event in the city’s history, the fans were in epic form.

Following a Game 3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins – Nashville Predators’ P.K. Subban revealed that he was the victim of a vicious verbal attack from Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who accused the defender of having bad breath.

“The last two games haven’t gone the way I’ve wanted them to go, and I know the stakes are high, it’s the finals and everything”, Rinne said.

The Predators stuck to their normal game day routine Saturday.

Longtime NHL observers were wondering how the noise might have matched old Chicago Stadium during some of its halcyon days. “I’ve never seen anything like that”. If Sid and Geno don’t drive the train, it’s going to be very hard for the Penguins to win this series.

As the Penguins went into chase mode, Nashville took advantage of mistakes. I really don’t understand why, because I used Listerine before the game.

Traipsing to the penalty box can drain the energy Nashville needs to keep pace with the Penguins.

And yet, the night started out far from ideal for both Rinne and the Predators. I’m pretty sure that they’re not locked in on a certain pairing being out there against a certain line.

It was really good for Roman Josi prior to and after Rinne’s key stops.

“We’re aware how insane it was outside”.

For Pittsburgh, there were few positives.

The fans were loud during the first period even as the Preds were down. And the breakaway, maybe I thought I could’ve made a better play on it.

The first intermission saw a concert on the in-arena stage from Tommy Shaw of Styx.

Josh Dodson and Alicia Lopez have been Nashville Predators since getting hooked a couple years ago.

“I go out there and compete, and to be honest, I’m not looking at who’s on [defense] or up front”, Crosby said.

The screaming and chanting built with each goal. Those four have played the most minutes of anybody in the series, an average of almost 25 minutes per game apiece. It spread to the 200 and 300 level in the third period. Rinne shook off an early goal that could have broken his already fragile spirit and delivered with his best game of the series by making 27 saves. The Preds were much better on their home ice and Pittsburgh has another force it has to deal with as well.