Predators rebound at home

By the time Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm became the 18th and 19th different goal scorers for Nashville this postseason it was Murray that looked like the suddenly shaky goaltender. Credit Rinne for coming through with a stingy performance and helping the Predators improve to 8-1 at home this postseason. His one-timer in the third period tied Game 1 and his wrister to Murray’s glove side unlocked a tie for good Saturday night. Nashville is 4 of 10 and the Predators used the power play to climb within 2-1 in the Final ahead of Game 4 on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Nashville’s power play struck again for a key goal early in the second, which kick-started a three-goal run and gave the Predators’ belief. With Justin Schultz off for holding Harry Zolnierczyk at 4:13, the Predators got their initial power play.

One of the more awesome things about the scene that followed the win is that you could take your pick of Honky Tonks across the street from the rink to celebrate in after the game.

On the first, Gaudreau missed the net on a deke. Malkin has just three shot attempts in total. Murray will no doubt be better in Game 4 – he’s never given up more than two goals in a game following a playoff loss.

Pittsburgh leads the series 2-0.

The second period wholly belonged to Nashville. But then Roman Josi brought the fans, and the team, back to life after about five mins into the second period. But it was Pittsburgh striking first in the form of “hotter than the sun” Jake Guentzel, who netted his 13th goal and 20th point in 22 games of these playoffs. After scoring two goals in 42 seconds, Pekka Rinne, much maligned in the first two games of the series, made a timely save for Nashville, denying Kunitz shortly after Gaudreau’s goal.

Daily Guentzel update: The goal scored by the Penguins rookie Saturday made him the first player to tally in the first three games of a Cup final since Steve Yzerman did it for Detroit against Philadelphia in 1997.

Even though the Penguins lead the series, there’s legitimate cause for long-term concern. That would be the lone goal for the Penguins on the night. Within that feat is a more impressive statistic – Nashville has held Pittsburgh to four shots on those 13 power plays in 21:26 of total time, neutralizing a unsafe weapon.

P.K. Subban says ask the Pittsburgh Penguins if he’s getting under their skin.

He came highly regarded from our minor league club as a very, very smart two-way player that would not hurt us in any zone, and would be able to contribute inside the game,  said Predators head coach Peter Laviolette.

The All-Stars tangled after Subban approached the Penguins captain from behind and spoke to him at a close distance. The Penguins lead the series 2-1.

On the plaza in front of the rink, the tailgate party featured an opportunity to grab a sledgehammer and smash a vehicle decked out in Pittsburgh Penguins colours. Pittsburgh still leads the Stanley Cup Final by a 2-1 margin.

The annual tour of top NHL Draft prospects at the Cup final hits Nashville tonight, with projected top two picks Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier scheduled to be on hand along with Minnesota high schooler Casey Mittelstadt and Memorial Cup champion Gabriel Vilardi of Windsor.

There were thousands inside and outside cheering the Predators on to their eighth victory in nine home games in this magical playoff ride this spring. This comes days after a Predators fan was arrested for throwing a catfish on the ice at PPG Paints Center. One was thrown during warmups and two after the anthem.