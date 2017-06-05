Predators turn tables, take game from Pens

Murray was good at the other end, too, and probably a little unlucky when the Predators opened up a two-goal cushion with only 23 seconds remaining in the middle period, Neal scoring on a centring pass from Viktor Arvidsson that serendipitously deflected right onto his stick off defenceman Brian Dumoulin. Then they rolled over the Preds in game two by the score of 4-1.

Yeah, the Penguins got Penguin’d. They played wonderful in the Predators’ first home game.

The crowd of reporters that was waiting where P.K. Subban was scheduled to speak on Sunday was so deep and so entrenched that at first the Nashville Predators defenceman couldn’t get to the spot where he needed to be.

Although the Penguins are now remaining optimistic regarding the status of the seasoned center, it remains to be seen as to whether or not Bonino actually makes his way onto the ice for Monday evening’s Game 4 in Nashville.

When Ryan Ellis was given a minor for boarding Jake Guentzel at 16:37 of the second period, Calle Jarnkrok enjoyed the best scoring chance of the two-minute sequence when he cut into the slot. With Justin Schultz off for holding Harry Zolnierczyk at 4:13, the Predators got their initial power play.

Nashville started to push back late in the first, and finally got their chance on the man-advantage in the early stages of the second.

By the time the Predators finished off a 5-1 win over the Penguins, a total of five catfish hit the ice to finish off the day in style. “We have to look at every series, then we have to look at every game as a single entity to make sure we’re putting the right pieces on the ice to try and be successful”. The closer the puck is to the net, the more likely they are to score.

The second period of this game was the blueprint for the Predators success in the playoffs. The city has been establishing itself as a very good hockey market in recent years, but during the team’s surprise run this spring to its first Cup Final, it has embraced the team like never before. So they couldn’t miss this even if that meant a three-hour drive over from Knoxville with no chance of getting a ticket to watch the game inside the arena Saturday. And yet, they’re jumping up and down like lifelong fans.

“As a coach, it’s always a fine line because you don’t want to interfere with their instincts”, Sullivan said of Crosby and Malkin. Remember this feeling, Penguins. However, 44 penalty minutes is excessive, especially when 42 of those came in the final period. A large hurdle of being down 3-0 would become a much more doable 2-1 deficit. The game was all over but for the skirmishes, and there were a lot of them in the waning minutes. Mattias Ekholm and Patric Hornqvist were given 10-minute misconducts, and Matt Irwin shoved Matt Cullen from behind, irritating Kessel. It didn’t really work.

But it was goaltending that really won the game. Haggy is a good player. Josi’s three points Saturday made him the first defenseman with three points in a final game since Chicago’s Duncan Keith in 2010. Outside of maybe the span of two periods this series, the Penguins have been outplayed.

It was a dominant performance for Josi and his teammates, and now the Predators will be tested to see if they can match it Monday night in Game 4.

The good news for the Penguins, though, is that if Matt Murray’s short history as a goaltender in the National Hockey League is any indication, he’ll return with a sterling effort in Game 4. And as poorly as they’ve played, the Pens are still up 2-1. Crosby and Kessel are both without a goal in the series.

“Once you get moving, it’s always easier to do stuff”, he said. “When they’re at their best, regardless of who their opponent is, they’re going to have their hands full”.