Predators’ win puts them on verge of history

The Nashville Predators don’t have their top center, and their captain remains day to day. The Predators will have an opportunity to clinch their first Stanley Cup finals berth.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Pontus Aberg spent most of the season in the minors, and he had a part-time depth role for the Nashville Predators in these Stanley Cup playoffs until injuries thrust him into a key role in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. This comes shortly before Game 5 against the Nashville Predators.

It wasn’t a flawless win for the Predators by any means, but the work by Aberg and Wilson has Nashville one victory away from its first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance. Following up on Filip Forsberg’s rebound, Aberg got off a shot before diving over a fallen Anaheim defender. He was actually taking into concussion protocol after the goal was scored. He had to be taken off the ice for medical evaluation immediately after his celebration.

“I knew I had to be good if we wanted to win these games”. Young forward Miikka Salomaki returned to the Preds’ playoff lineup after a five-game absence, and veteran center Vern Fiddler also returned to Nashville’s lineup after sitting out the past two games. Nashville already won Game 1 of this series at Honda Center after winning three times in Anaheim during the first round last spring. “And then we’ll make a decision based upon that”. “We’ve got to move forward, and there’s a lot of trust and belief inside of our room that we can be successful”. “He’s playing at a very high level right now, and so you have to make things uncomfortable for him while doing everything within the rules of hockey”. Game 6 goes Monday night in Nashville. A tip-in from Aberg gave Nashville the lead with 8:59 remaining.

John Gibson left the game after the first period with an lower-body injury.

“I think Bernier has proven to us and to the hockey world that he’s a quite capable goaltender”, said Carlyle, who had Bernier for two years in Toronto. “And not knowing how he would handle that responsibility that he got the other night, we think he did a terrific job”.

Gibson did finish the first period after the apparent injury, but in subsequent shots he did appear gimpy. “And that’s how we’re going to approach the game”. “And we find ourselves back here in a situation where we can, we’ve gotta do it again”. If they win, they’ll be heading to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Ducks held a brief 1-0 lead in Game 5 when Chris Wagner scored in the second period. Gibson, Rakell, and Patrick Eaves could all be available for Anaheim in Game 6 but are not locks to play. He shared the club scoring lead in the regular season with 61 points. “They came out and worked harder than us in the second and third period, and that made the difference in the hockey game”. Getzlaf, the Ducks’ leading scorer in the postseason, avoided a suspension.