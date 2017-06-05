Brzezinski is survived by his wife of 62 years, Czech-American sculptor Emilie Benes, as well their three children and five grandchildren.

His death was announced on social media by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, but she did not give the cause of his death.

Mika Brzezinski hailed the man known as Chief to his family as “the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have”.

We are remembering my father tonight with the love of his life who inspired him and shared in his wonderful life over six decades. During the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis, Brzezinski believed negotiations were going nowhere and started pushing for military action.

“He, like his fellow war criminal Henry Kissinger ushered in the Neocons’ New World Era which resulted in Neocons controlling both Democrat and Republican foreign policy and almost 40 years of American War, war crimes and outright banditry around the globe”, he told Press TV.

He often found himself in clashes with colleagues like Secretary of State Cyrus Vance. NPR notes that one of his most celebrated accomplishments was helping forge the Cape David peace accords between Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

The oldest son of Polish diplomat Tadeus Brzezinski, Zbigniew was born on March 28, 1928.

Since his days as a student at McGill University and later Harvard University where he studied Soviet politics, Brzezinski went on to become a powerful voice against Soviet power.

The New York Times wrote that Brzezinksi – considered a “hawkish strategic theorist” who worked under President Jimmy Carter – was a powerful influence on global affairs.

