President, PM congratulate ISRO on launch of Indias heaviest rocket

The GSAT-19 communications satellite has a lifespan of about 10 years and is carrying along Ka and Ku-band payload.

India is vying for a vying for a larger slice of the booming commercial satellite business as phone, internet and other companies seek greater and more high-end communications.

“A truly “made in India” satellite that will empower a digital India that is in the making”, says Misra of GSAT-19. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle or GSLV-Mk III nicked named “fat boy” demonstrated Isro’s capability in designing from scratch a homegrown solution for its rockets. The technology isn’t new: The US first test-fired a rocket using LH2 and LOX in 1961, and it helped the Americans send a man to the moon eight years later.

What if satellites weigh more than 4 tonnes?

Tomorrow’s launch of the first developmental flight of the rocket is a “great milestone” as ISRO is nearly doubling the capacity to launch satellite from 2.2-2.3 tons to 3.5-4 tons, former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan said. In the future, this could be used by the government to connect parts of the country that are off fibre optic networks.

The importance of this launch is indicated by the fact it not only showcases India’s indigenous capabilities of building the cryogenic stage of the rocket-something that was denied to the country for decades-but will also pave the way to reduce dependence on foreign launchers to put heavy payloads. Today’s launch is carrying many hopes and expectations. “Despite technology controls, the West, and the United States, in particular, had to recognize the new reality, that they could not entirely control the spread of technology”, Rajeshwari Rajagopalan Pillai, Senior fellow and Head, Nuclear & Space Policy Initiative, at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik. It uses the Lithium-ion Battery.

“With electric propulsion, it is possible for us to look at the equivalent of a six-tonne class [satellite] in a four-tonne satellite”, ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar had told the Ken. The GSAT-19 satellite separated at 16 minutes, 20 seconds into the mission.

In fact, the word “transponder” will not be associated with this new bird in the sky, says Misra. At the same time, if ISRO is able to demonstrate that they are reliable, they also can also make for a potential revenue source as affordable medium-lift vehicles targeted at countries that need a satellite launched but don’t have the launcher for it.

Nearly 6-7 times more data can be beamed down. Previously, heavy satellites were launched from launchpads overseas, such as the one in French Guiana.

The flight’s launch is expected to boost India’s assertions of putting humans into space.