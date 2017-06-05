President Trump blasts London mayor, political correctness after terror attacks

At least two people have died after being after reportedly being struck by a van on London Bridge on Saturday night.

Speaking outside King’s College Hospital on Sunday where her son is treated, Elisabeth O’Neil told Britain’s Sky News that “they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke”.

Castlegar native Christine Archibald, 31, moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

“Please honor her by making your community a better place”.

Earlier in the day, Trump cited the London attacks to push his March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the United States of people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Terror on and near the London Bridge left at least seven people dead and wounded nearly 50 others on Saturday.

The suspects are then believed to have jumped out the van and proceeded on foot to nearby Borough Market, a popular nightlife spot, where witnesses said they produced knives and slashed indiscriminately at customers in restaurants and bars.

Mrs May said this was the third terror attack on United Kingdom soil in three months and during that time, the intelligence services had disrupted five further plots.

He attacked May for cutting police numbers during her tenure as interior minister and repeated his pledge to recruit 10,000 new police officers, including armed officers. Raids are going on elsewhere in the city.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Gerard Vowles told Sky TV that he was on the street near the Southwark Tavern pub, the scene of multiple stabbings, when he heard someone say: “I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed”.

“These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve”.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”, he said.

After several tweets, including one offering U.S. support to the United Kingdom and another criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Trump tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says two Australians appeared to have been directly affected by Saturday night’s terrorist attacks in London. They said he is around five feet, nine inches and was wearing jeans, black Vans shoes and a dark sweater. “This is why Canada, and our allies, must be fully committed to confronting and destroying this terrorist threat”.

Twelve people have so far been arrested after the violent attack which left seven people dead and 48 injured.