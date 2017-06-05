President Trump: I ‘Never Mentioned’ Israel to the Russians

Let’s get this out of the way first: Israel and Saudi Arabia are both in the Middle East.

“The conflict is not between religions”, Mr. Abbas said. The meeting with Abbas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem came a day after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The objective of Trump’s trip, the official said, was “to do a lot of listening, build very strong relationships with all the different people, not just the parties involved. and try to create a lot of momentum and optimism around the prospect for peace”. The problem is not between us and Judaism.

The president has also sent mixed signals on the issue of Jerusalem, pledging to move the USA embassy there from Tel Aviv, angering Palestinians and delighting Israelis. Trump is the first sitting President to ever visit and pray at the Western Wall.

Trump’s attitude toward Israel is a sharp departure from his predecessor Barack Obama, who had sometimes tense relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report quotes a Palestinian official who said that Trump has not abandoned the two-state peace plan, but he does seek to explore other possible venues, including a broad Middle East peace plan and another interim agreement negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians.

“I look forward to working with these leaders toward a lasting peace”, the USA president said. If negotiations were to resume, they needed to be about the core issues, not talks about talks, he said. “I will call them from now on losers because that’s what they are”.

The Trump Administration is said to be trying to put together a “common set of principles” from which everyone can negotiate.

“From the Palestinian leadership’s perspective, I don’t think their definition of peace fits within what most of us at least here in Congress and in the United States would define as peace”.

That would be consistent with Trump’s final hours in Israel and the West Bank.

Israel and the Palestinians have not held direct talks for more than three years and Trump acknowledged it was “one of the toughest deals of all”. The global community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv.

The president also unexpectedly offered a new defense of his disclosure of classified information to Russian diplomats in a recent Oval Office meeting.

David Pollock, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, echoed sentiments that Trump’s visit to the wall is highly significant.

After Israel and the Palestinian territories, Mr Trump will head to the Vatican, and to Brussels and Italy for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G-7 meetings.