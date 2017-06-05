Price Earns 1st Win of Season, Red Sox Beat Baltimore 5-2

Despite that fall, which triggered the knee injury, Rodriguez was allowed to start Thursday’s game and proceeded to give up a career-high four home runs in 5.2 innings against the Orioles.

– The Red Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against Tillman. That would be the final batter for Price on the evening, and his night ended with just one run allowed in seven innings with seven strikeouts. Manager John Farrell said 2B Dustin Pedroia’s injured wrist continues to improve. This time, though, his 92 pitches got him into the eighth inning.

Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox president of baseball operations, said that Rodriguez will get a second opinion on his knee on Monday. He holds himself to an seemingly unreachable standard, and is a better pitcher for it.

“What I saw on the play was an unbelievable stop on a wild pitch”.

The injury is concerning, as Rodriguez has battled knee injuries in the past.

“Against guys like Porcello, if you get a little pop at them early you’d better take advantage of it because they’re going to settle in”, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

“I always have it in the back of my mind that this team can do anything at any time, anywhere, any minute and against anybody”, he said. He left with a 4-3 lead but picked a no-decision. Two batters later, Ramirez lined an RBI double for a 4-1 lead. He was able to throw his cutter to both sides of the plate, he threw some really good fastballs in to some big power righthanded hitters to keep them from extending out over the plate, but he was in complete control. It was just the third run the right-hander has given up this year in 25 1/3 innings. After that, he allowed two singles – one on a line drive and one on a well-placed ground ball – and all of a sudden Adam Jones was up representing the tying run.

In the ninth, Mark Trumbo singled off Kimbrel and later scored.

Rodriguez was in the midst of a career season, and looked poised to break out as the top-3 starter he was projected to be when he came over to the Red Sox.

In his start, Rodriguez pitched 5.2 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits for the loss. “I just tried to be too quick, tried to put a flawless throw, and I messed it up right there”. “It was a tough game”.

Baltimore will send Dylan Bundy to take the pitch Saturday night against Boston. He did not allow a runner past first base until the 7th inning. “You know, that’s what we do”.

Josh Rutledge has filled in for Pedroia and was in the original lineup for the Saturday game but became a late scratch due to dehydration issues. First baseman Chris Davis drove in Joey Rickard and Manny Machado with a two-run double. Yuck. Still, Tillman nearly escaped his own jam, striking out catcher Sandy Leon for the second out, leaving him with only.171 hitter Deven Marrero to retire and keep the score tied.