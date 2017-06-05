Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Reception

It is being suggested that Meghan’s reason for her lack of attendance at the ceremony was in hopes she would not distract from the main event.

After no sign of her being at the actual ceremony, Meghan Markle made her big arrival at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding reception Saturday evening.

Middleton, 33, came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage Jaguar convertible.

Pippa Middleton kept the fashion world guessing until the last minute when she got out of a classic Jaguar convertible wearing a custom-made wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon.

Other high profile guests included Prince William and Pippa’s sister Kate, Princess Eugenie, TV star Donna Air and tennis ace Roger Federer and his wife Mirka.

Matthews sported a three-piece morning suit with a pale waistcoat and tails.

The new couple emerged from the church an hour later.

Pippa takes LA! Briefly, anyway.

“She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age”, the source said.

In the meantime, many royal fans predict that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be planning their own royal wedding in the near future.

The wedding plan was not without risks – including having such young children in the wedding party. However, George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, served as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively. “The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor sweeping movement”.

The Duchess of Cambridge gracefully ceded the spotlight to her younger sister Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a long-sleeved, blush pink Alexander McQueen dress.

Although Meghan was nowhere to be seen at the service, Harry raced off afterwards on a 100-mile round trip to pick her up and escort to the reception.

However, there was one element of her bridal outfit that might look slightly familiar to royal fans out there.

The lavish reception is now being held at the Middleton’s family home in nearby Bucklebury, where a huge glass marquee has been installed in the grounds to host 300 guests. He confirmed the relationship in November when he complained about intrusive press coverage.