Earlier today, the Badr Organization affiliated to the Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces) announced in statement that 17km of Iraq’s borderline with Syria has been cleaned up of ISIS terrorists in its forces’ operation.

The sources said that following deployment of forces at borders with Syria the Hashd al-Shaabi is coordinating with the Syrian army to jointly storm ISIS and free al-Tanf border town and region. Deconfliction is the term the Pentagon uses to describe its contacts with Russian Federation to ensure there are no misunderstandings about each country’s operations in Syria.

Dillon noted that the pro-government force that is now well within the deconfliction zone, is a “small element”, but it is not moving out of the area. Both groups are northwest of Tanf.

The remarks by a Baghdad-based spokesman for the US -led coalition battling Islamic State was the latest sign of tension in the region, where the United States has forces at the base around the Syrian town of At Tanf supporting local fighters. Reuters had previously reported on the leaflet drop, citing Hammurabi Justice, a website linked to USA -backed Syrian rebel forces known as the Maghawir al Thwra group.

Dillon said there are about 200 coalition and partner forces in the area and that support for them has been beefed up.

Now, the US has used its deconfliction channel to communicate with the Russians once again that it wants those forces out of the zone, Dillon said.

The warnings were included in 90,000 brightly colored leaflets the USA dropped in the area over the weekend.