Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Penn State president

Three former high-ranking Penn State officials, already convicted for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandals, received their sentences Friday afternoon.

All three men have denied they were told the encounter in the shower was sexual in nature.

Angela Liddle, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance, which provides training for schools, day care centers and others to recognize and report signs of abuse, said the punishments would not erase the damage to victims. Sandusky is serving 30-to-60 years in prison.

It is very rare for prosecutors to try to hold university leaders criminally liable for the misconduct of others, and the case is all the more remarkable for involving one of the nation’s most prominent universities, and one of its most vaunted football programs.

But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn’t report him to child welfare authorities or police.

Paterno died in 2012, but an investigation into the Sandusky scandal determined that Paterno tried to keep the story quiet so Penn State wouldn’t look bad.

Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Curley and Schultz as a result of their pleas, and agreed they would not recommend a sentence for them. “I deeply regret I didn’t intervene more forcefully”, he said, in a nod to Sandusky’s victims.

“These men are good people who made a awful mistake”, the judge said. “Why no one made a phone call to police is beyond me”.

Spanier served as chancellor of UNL from 1991 until 1996. “That is inexcusable”, she said.

In 2001, a graduate assistant named Mike McQueary saw Sandusky abusing a boy and reported what he observed to head coach Joe Paterno, Schultz and Curley. He was sacked in 2011, after 45 years, and died a few months later. As a result of the Sandusky case, the university has paid out almost a quarter-billion dollars in fines, court verdicts, settlements and other costs.

In a court filing unsealed Thursday, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office also assails two one-time Penn State administrators for their testimony in Spanier’s March trial after they pleaded guilty in the case.

“Graham Spanier has already suffered severely through public shaming, loss of employment and significant reputational harm”, his lawyer Samuel Silver said in a sentencing memorandum.

As CNN notes, the 68-year-old Spanier also will be on probation for two years and must pay a $7,500 fine.

And former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was sentenced to 6 to 23 months, with two months behind bars.

If they do, because of the length of his sentence, the former president would likely be permitted to stay out on bail pending the disposition of that appeal.