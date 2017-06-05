Protests break out across Kashmir after Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad is killed

A police spokesman said restrictions were imposed banning the assembly of more than four people in some violence-prone areas of the valley. JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested and shifted to the Central Jail on Sunday.

Bhat was buried on late Saturday evening in his ancestral graveyard in Rathsun, a village in Tral tehsil.

Kashmiri villagers carry body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat during his funeral procession in Retsuna 45 Kilometres south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Protests broke out in several parts of the state on Saturday shortly after security forces killed Bhatt, the “successor” to slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, in an encounter in Saimu Tral sector in the state’s Pulwama district.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Kashmir as strike and restrictions continued for second consecutive day on Monday.

Wani’s killing triggered massive protests in the region for months and a security lockdown, during which at least 90 people majority teenagers were killed and over 14,000 injured in police and paramilitary shooting during protests.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947 but both claim the territory in its entirety.

Reports of severe restrictions also poured in from old town Baramulla, main town Sopore.

“We will welcome them (Kashmiri Pandits) warmly and there is always place for them in our hearts”. The initiative has begun.

Even as the curfew remains in place, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that the Modi government had found a permanent solution to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided that a curfew will be imposed in seven police station areas of the city tomorrow as a pre-emptive measure to prevent spread of violent protests.

“The bodies of Sabzar Bhat and his accomplice identified as Faizan Ahmad have been retrieved and identified”, police said.

All educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed in the valley on Tuesday.

Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmed Lone said that curfew would continue on Monday too.

No tourist movement was witnessed anywhere in the Valley on Sunday as most people preferred to remain indoors.

“Forces have blocked all roads to restrict people to their areas”, Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama told AFP, a neighbouring district of Tral. A group of miscreants pelted stones on 182 CRPF Camp at Tahab. “Police and forces used maximum restraint and chased them away”.

Another BJP leader was quoted as saying that stone pelters would be dealt with an iron fist.