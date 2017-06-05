Punjab CM trying to save minister in sand mining scam: AAP

Asked about the controversy triggered by allegations that Gurjit Singh, the Irrigation and Power Minister, had acquired sand mines through his company employees during the recent auctions, he said: “Let the report of the judicial inquiry come in”.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today ruled out any action against his cabinet colleague Rana Gurjit Singh or cancellation of the recent sand mine auctions, asserting that he would not take “any arbitrary” step under pressure from the opposition or the media.

In a written statement issued June 04 the Punjab government maintained that the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has not received any summons, nor have the same been effected, by the Sikhs for Justice Forum (SJF), as reported in a section of the media.

Describing the judicial inquiry initiated into the allegations as “farce, pre-determined and a mere eye wash”, the party alleged that the Congress government in the state is “hell-bent” upon saving the tainted minister. “Let us not crucify the minister without proof”. Any decision in the matter would be based on judicious application of the law, and in the interest of justice, “a state government spokesperson said”.

He said the AAP will start demonstrations in the coming days at various place in Punjab. “AAP urges Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to re-allocate this judicial inquiry to a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and dismiss Rana Gurjeet Singh from his council of ministers without any further delay”, Sukhpal Singh Khaira said. This will lead to drastic decline in the price of sand in the state, he added.

Though the fund starved Punjab government managed Rs 300 crore from the sand mine auctions, but the way the auction was held has put the government in dock, which won the elections on the promise that it would provide a clean and transparent government to the people of Punjab.

Questions were being raised over the allotment of mining contracts to Amit Bahadur at Saidpur Khurd village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for Rs 26.51 crore, Kulvinder Paul Singh at Mehadipur in SBS Nagar for Rs 9.21 crore, Gurinder Singh at Rampur Kalan village in Mohali district for Rs 4.11 crore and Balraj Singh at Bairsal village for Rs 10.58 crore.