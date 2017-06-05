Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia’s view that the Syrian president’s forces were not responsible for the attack on April 4 in the opposition-controlled town of Khan Sheikhoun.

On Sunday, Megyn Kelly debuted her new NBC show Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly with an interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the event, Putin also said that Trump had run a more effective presidential campaign than Hillary Clinton and that US intelligence agencies may have faked evidence of campaign hacking. “But we will absolutely not accept when these sorts of things are used as an instrument of political conflict”.

The contacts Mr Flynn and other Trump aides had with Russian officials and bankers are drawing intense scrutiny, particularly after United States intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hackers meddled in the American election.

“Putin, or his translator, was dismissive of every question: “[American] presidents come and go. we know more or less what’s going to happen”.

But the Russian President was quick to add that even though it is “extremely cold” in Russia, his people won’t blame Trump and “American imperialism” for everything, including the oddly bad weather in early June. Do you think we’re gathering information on all of the [Americans visiting the USA on business]. In these polarized times, truly fresh starts are hard to come by. “Trump’s team was more efficient during the election campaign”.

The Trump administration has been engulfed in a growing controversy involving its ties with Russian Federation.

Senior U.S. intelligence officials have also told NBC News that Putin was personally involved in the Russian effort to interfere with the U.S. election and how the information was used.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian Federation meddled in the presidential election to hurt the bid of Democrat Hillary Clinton. “We have a lot of Americans who visit us”, Mr Putin said in an interview with U.S. television network NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. Although they chatted a bit, he said, he was unaware Flynn had been a government official until after he left.

“No clue. I am telling you honestly”.

Now, Bloomberg is reporting that the Trump administration is mulling invoking executive privilege to block the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s testimony.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have broken the Kremlin’s hopes for a detente with Washington. He’ll probably be asked about conversations with Trump about Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Therefore, if we were to discuss some kind of political and social justice, then probably that electoral legislation needs to be changed and bring a situation where the head of state would be elected by direct secret ballot and so there will be direct tabulation of votes that can be easily monitored”, he said. But you know, I never met with him. While those “fingerprints” found by the agencies are Russia’s IP addresses, Putin downplayed the report’s conclusion by saying that IP addresses could’ve been faked by anyone just to blame the Russians. But, I repeat, we don’t even have to do that. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”.

Putin also criticised US eavesdropping on its own allies like Germany, saying such activity inevitably backfired. You create a sensation out of nothing and out of this sensation, you turn it into a weapon of war against the current president.