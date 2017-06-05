During an interview on the debut episode of NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” Putin again insisted that claims of Moscow interfering in last year’s election are false.

Putin has continuously denied direct Russian influence in the US election, but earlier this week he said he wouldn’t put the task past a “patriotic” Russian hacker.

In the interview, Putin claimed that “a child” could have hacked the USA election and also alleged Russian Federation may have been framed.

And by Thursday at an global economic forum in his home city of St Petersburg, Putin commented on everything from Trump – whom he called “sincere” and “straightforward” – to how Russian hackers might be “patriotic” without being state-sponsored to one of his oldest grievances – U.S. missile defense systems around the world.

Putin said many chief executives of major USA companies visit Russian Federation and “do you think we are gathering dirt on all of them now?”

Lawmakers should get the chance to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey – and President Donald Trump “is better served by getting all this information out”.

“Well, this is just another load of nonsense”, he said. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.

Perhaps Russia smelled an opportunity in the growing sense of USA isolation. “The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said. “They can not”, Putin said.

For several months, the Kremlin has batted down questions on possible Russian collusion with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign or interference in the 2016 USA election, with creative variations on “No comment”. Even though there was a time when Trump went to Moscow “I never met with him”.

The bottom line, analysts and Kremlin watchers said here in Moscow, is that Russian Federation didn’t want to become any more politically toxic for Trump than it already was.

When the conversation turned to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Putin flat out rejected that the two had any sort of relationship.

“When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today, and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side”, Putin told Kelly. “I made my speech”.

“You and I personally have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn”, he said to Kelly, according to a clip of the interview that ran on Meet the Press Sunday. Putin said he knew nothing about it and that he had not discussed with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak any meeting with Kushner. He was involved in some things.

“[Putin] talked openly about his family, and it was off the record so I won’t get into it, but he talked lovingly about his family“, the NBC host said. He then compared USA intelligence officials blaming Russian Federation for the hacks to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews”. He used to be in the security services, ‘ That’s it. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia – he says he has none – as well as reports of a Russian dossier of damaging personal information.

“Why do you feel you have the right to ask us these kinds of questions?”