Putin denies close ties with former national security adviser Flynn

“They can be in Russia, in Asia.even in America, Latin America”, the Russian president told NBC News’ Megyn Kelly in an interview that’s set to air Sunday night. “No proposal like that came to me”.

The officials say there’s been no final decision and the matter remains under discussion. He’s expected to be questioned Tuesday about Trump’s alleged efforts to get him to drop the probe into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian Federation – an investigation that concerns Michael Flynn.

“That’s it”, Putin said, speaking through a translator.

USA intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the United States election by hacking the Democratic Party, in order to help Donald Trump – a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. “I didn’t even really talk to him [at the dinner]”.

Flynn was paid $45,000 to speak at the gala, and was placed in the “seat of honor” next to the Russian president. It’s so easily done, Kelly’s “underage daughter” could have been behind it, Putin said.

Putin offered his reaction to Trump’s decision to pull out from the global Paris accord seeking to curb climate change. In her video preview, Kelly said she also asked Putin if he had “something damaging” on Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed he had limited interaction with former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn during a dinner hosted by Russian TV network RT in 2015.

“When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today [RT], and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side”.

“I made my speech”, Putin said, adding the two barely talked. Then we talked about some other stuff. You and I met yesterday evening. He was involved in some things. “So, if this theory is correct and that can’t be ruled out, then what could be easier, in this day and age, than using all the technical means at the disposal of the intelligence services and using those means to organize some attacks?” For instance, Kelly asked about an episode first reported in The Washington Post, in which Jared Kushner – the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser – suggested setting up a secret back-channel communication with the Kremlin before Trump took office.

Kelly, formerly of Fox News, interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin in the premiere.

“What fingerprints or hoot-prints or horn-prints, what are you talking about”, he said.

Finally, Putin denied reports of contacts between Trump campaign associates and Kislyak, saying he did not have the time to personally supervise the ambassador’s schedule but found the idea unconvincing.

The Russian president also accused the US and its allies of seeking to monopolize power and prevent the emergence of a multi-polar world by countering his country’s efforts to assert itself on the global stage. He also alleged that the USA actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries.

Putin said that he was not aware of such a proposal and therefore could not comment on it.

“Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes”, Putin told Kelly.