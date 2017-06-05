Putin Denies Ever Meeting With Trump

Can you imagine something like that?

“And they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety”, he said. “And then pointing the finger at Russian Federation”. He also attacked Kelly and the press for raising those questions.

“You created a sensation out of nothing”.

“I just find it unbelievable how you created a sensation where there wasn’t anything at all. Good job. Your lives must be boring”, said Putin. Where would we get this information from?

“There was a time when he used to come to Moscow”, he said.

Flynn has declined to testify to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee about his Russian ties, invoking his constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination.

In response to questions about damaging information, Putin asks Kelly, “Have you all lost your senses over there?”

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, briefly served as an adviser to Trump’s campaign and later as the president’s national security adviser.

“None whatsoever. Russia did not set up and did not have any channels with anyone”, Putin said, commenting on media reports that Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump son-in-law, reportedly discussed with Kislyak in December establishing a back channel for communications between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“I made my speech”.

"I made my speech". And I got up and left. Do you think, an ambassador from any place in the world or from the U.S. reports to me daily as to whom he meets with and what they discuss? "He used to be in the security services", Putin said. There's nothing to even talk about. "That's the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn". In an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly, Putin said he "didn't even really talk" to Flynn despite being photographed sitting next to each other.

“I want to say that Russian Federation is developing along a democratic path”.

President Putin stated in no uncertain terms that “there were no meetings” between himself and President Trump and that they “did not have any relationship at all” with him and were not holding any kind of information that could reflect negatively on him.

FILE – In this Friday, June 2, 2017, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

During their discussion, Kelly attempted to press Putin about the United States’ accusation that Russian Federation interfered with last year’s presidential election. “A dumb man who can’t do anything would blame the Jews for everything”.

NBC News has reported that Flynn is considered a formal “subject” of the Russian Federation probe, which includes a deep look at his business interests, though no evidence has surfaced into the current public sphere that links him to the election meddling effort and his lawyers say he did nothing wrong. “Your underage daughter could do that”.