Putin denies having compromising information on Trump

President Vladimir Putin said he’s unaware of any proposal from Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, to set up a secret line of communications between the incoming administration and the Russian government, and that it’s “nonsense” to say Russia has collected compromising material about Trump.

“I will tell you something that you probably already know”.

During the interview, which is due to air Sunday evening during the premiere of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” on NBC, the host brought up the topic of a photograph taken in Moscow a year ago. Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? “Have you all lost your senses over there?”

Putin once again denied any involvement in the USA election during his interview with Kelly, instead floating the idea that the hackers were American.

The alleged dossier claims that Russia’s government possesses compromising financial and personal information about Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he “didn’t really talk to” former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during a dinner together last December.

An oft-published photo of him sitting next to Mr Putin at a gala dinner seems to hint he had close relations. “We are ready to listen to comments when, if done constructively with the goal of establishing a relationship, creating a common environment”, he said. The president fired Flynn in February for his failure to disclose contacts with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak, and for lying to Vice President Mike Pence. A special counsel appointed by the Justice Department and congressional committees are investigating.

“We have a lot of Americans who visit us”, the Russian leader said. “Because if there had been something meaningful, he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me”. One of the things I learned was that Putin has no respect for the United States leadership. “There weren’t even any reports”. There’s nothing to even talk about. There was not even any kind of specific discussions about sanctions or anything else. “For me, this is just unbelievable”. “A child” could have hacked the election, he said. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but the United States, everywhere, all over the world actively interferes with the electoral campaigns of other countries.

The Russian president accused the US of “actively interfering in electoral campaigns of other countries” while denying that Russia has any motive to do so. President Putin said Russian Federation is operating on a “democratic path” and was put off to be asked about that subject.

As the Senate prepared for Comey’s appearance, Trump appeared unlikely to try to block him for testifying. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

As the Trump-Russia controversy continued gaining steam in March and Flynn began emerging as a central focus, his lawyer, Robert Kelner, asked for immunity for Flynn in exchange for his testimony on Russian election interference.

“There’s a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States intelligence services”. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also are expected to testify.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy.