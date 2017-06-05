Putin denies knowledge of Jared Kushner’s back channel proposal

“Well, this is just another load of nonsense”, Putin said on NBC News’ “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly“, when asked whether he had any damaging information on the Republican president.

The Russian leader was quoted as saying by TV Line that he had not seen any proof of his country’s interference during the USA election and the US intelligence officials had been misled. The U.S. intelligence agencies who say Moscow was involved “have been misled”, Putin said.

“Where would we get this information?”

In August 2016, Flynn said that he did not ask to sit next to Putin and wasn’t concerned about how it looked with him sitting next to the Russian leader. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia. even in America, Latin America”, Putin said.

He said he never met Trump on any of his trips to Moscow. “Are you all – have you all lost your senses over there?”

Putin also said he had no knowledge of a report by multiple USA media outlets of a proposal by Trump son-in-law and key adviser Jared Kushner to set up a secret communications channel with the Kremlin.

“Trump may be handing the Russians back the compounds from which they have reportedly spied on us, in the midst of a special counsel investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia – an investigation that includes the issue of those very compounds he may now be returning!” the late-night host ranted. He was sacked for what the administration said was lying about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence. “No proposal like that came to me”, he said.

When Kelly asked whether Putin was interested in finding out whether the reported conversation had taken place, Putin said he wasn’t.

“No, I haven’t… because if there had been something meaningful he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me”.

Putin, in an interview on NBC’s new program ‘Sunday Night,’ with Megyn Kelly, fired back at assertions that Russian Federation had meddled in the election, at times getting noticeably agitated with the line of questioning.

“You and I, you and I personally, have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn“, he told Kelly in comments in Russian, which were translated into English.

Vladimir Putin has clarified an earlier claim that “patriotic” hackers could have meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, suggesting that American hackers could have sabotaged the results and used Russian Federation as a scapegoat.

Putin said that his nation had no channels of communication with the campaigns of either Trump or Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but that there may have been official contacts, which he called a “standard diplomatic practice”.

Before the other stories – one was about a drug company whistle-blower while the other focused on the plight of African elephants – Kelly began the hour with her highly publicized interview with Putin.