Putin denies knowledge of Trump son-in-law back channel proposal

Can you imagine something like that?

“And they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety”, he said.

He then went on to suggest that perhaps the American intelligence services were behind the hacking and were blaming Russian Federation for an unspecified reason. And out of this sensation you created a weapon of war against the president. Well, this is, you know, you’re just, you people are so creative over there. “Your lives must be so boring”, if Americans are reduced to making up stories about Russian Federation, he said.

Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s USA presidential election, was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term.

Putin, speaking in an interview on June 4 on NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, said reports he had anything damaging on Trump were “just another load of nonsense”.

“Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?”

“Why do you feel you have the right to ask us these kinds of questions?”

“You and I personally have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn”, he said to Kelly, according to a clip of the interview that ran on Meet the Press Sunday.

Former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired after allegedly asking him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his Russian contacts, is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate’s intelligence committee.

“When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today [RT], and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side”.

“I made my speech”, Putin said, adding the two barely talked. Then we talked about some other stuff.

“I never met with him”. He was involved in some things. Though there are no reports that Kushner discussed sanctions with Kislyak during their alleged conversation, news that he requested a back channel between Trump and Moscow using Russian facilities has alarmed former intelligence officials and those in the national security apparatus. I didn’t even really talk to him.

Putin, in the interview with Kelly in St. Petersburg, said, “I don’t know about this proposal”. The day before the interviews, “he and I had spent a good hour together, along with Prime Minister Modi of India, and exchanged all sorts of information about ourselves, our families“, she said.

Putin once again denied any involvement in the US election during his interview with Kelly, instead floating the idea that the hackers were American. “A dumb man who can’t do anything would blame the Jews for everything”.

