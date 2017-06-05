Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the USA presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.

The leader suggested that hackers from other nations “very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame onto Russian Federation”. Could you imagine something like that?

Putin even suggested that former President Barack Obama “started having doubts” when they spoke about it.

Kelly asked Putin if he was holding any kind of damaging information about Trump, either involving Trump’s finances or a visit Trump made to Russian Federation as a businessman. “You wanted to know how sanctions on Russian Federation could help overcome the crisis in southeastern Ukraine”, he challenged a journalist at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“You have created a sensation out of nothing”.

“You people are so creative over there”, he quipped. “Your lives must be boring”.

Asked if he could offer any advice to Trump, Putin said it would be “counterproductive” to give advice to a political counterpart and added that “a person like President Trump doesn’t need any advice, especially if it comes to political issues”. But you know, I never met with him. Where would we get this information from? “Have you all lost your senses over there?” In 2015, Flynn visited Moscow for a banquet honoring Russian TV outlet RT, and photos show him seated next to Putin.

“I can imagine that some do it deliberately, staging a chain of attacks in such a way as to cast Russian Federation as the origin of such an attack”, Putin said. “I made a speech, then we talked about something else, then I got up and left”. “But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey’s side and find out what other questions we need to ask”.

“I will tell you something you already know”, he prefaced one answer. He was involved in some things. If the theory can’t be ruled out, “then what could be easier, in this day and age, than using all the technical means at the disposal of the intelligence services, and using those means to organize some attacks and then pointing the finger at Russian Federation”.

“Well, this is just another load of nonsense”, Putin said. “You and I have worked all day together”, he said.

Putin also told NBC he had no relationship with Trump, despite Trump’s previous travel to Russian Federation as a businessman.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia’s view that Assad’s forces weren’t responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that USA accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election were akin to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews”, and described the allegations as “disinformation”. It reminds me of anti-Semitism, when everything is Jews’ fault. “Your underage daughter could do that”, he said to Kelly. IP addresses? They can be invented, you know? “That is not proof”.