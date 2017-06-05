Putin dismisses U.S. claims about Trump, Russia and elections

“If Mr. Flynn and I had this kind of interaction, while you and I, we have spent an entire day together, and Mr. Flynn was sacked from his job, you then should be arrested and put in jail”, Putin said jokingly.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, briefly served as an adviser to Trump’s campaign and later as the president’s national security adviser.

“There’s a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States intelligence services”.

“Now we can blame it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said, laughing.

Putin explained that although he sat next to Flynn at the dinner, the two had limited contact. It’s just hysteria. Should I give you a pill?’ Putin said to a moderator who asked him about the matter.

“By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia”, Putin added. Putin, slouched over in his seat, scoffed at the idea. “Have you all lost your senses over there?”

Intelligence experts have said Russian intelligence officials have a habit of trying to gather compromising information on influential foreigners when they visit.

For Putin, leader of the world’s biggest crude oil producer and fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, there was plenty to cheer in Trump’s rejection of the agreement painstakingly negotiated by the Obama administration and signed by 195 countries.

Putin, for instance, dismissed Kelly’s questions about repression and the killing of journalists in Russian Federation by saying it was another example of American moralizing.

“Why do feel you have the right to ask us these kind of questions?”

Putin, according to Kelly, suggested to her that the Central Intelligence Agency could have been behind the hacking scandal surrounding the election. It’s easier for them to say that they are not guilty, that the Russians are the guilty ones for interfering in our election.

The December 2015 dinner was in honour of the Russian television network Russia Today (RT), a Russian government-funded global network that USA officials consider a state-run propaganda outlet and purveyor of disinformation about the U.S.French President Emmanuel Macron, standing next to Putin in Paris last week, publicly denounced Russia Today and the state-funded Sputnik news agency as “agents of influence. and of lying propaganda” that had spread “fake news” against him during his campaign for Paris’s top post in May.

“It doesn’t sound like a justification”, Putin said. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”.