Russian President Vladimir Putin said he “didn’t really talk to” former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during a dinner together last December.

Kelly previewed the interview with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press this morning, showing the clip of herself asking Putin, regarding Flynn, “What was the nature of your relationship with him?”

“You and I, you and I personally”, Putin told Kelly, according to a partial transcript released by the network.

Asked whether all 17 US intelligence agencies that concluded Russian Federation interfered with the election are lying, Putin said “they have been misled” and said he has not seen “any direct proof of Russia’s interference”.

Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the US presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.

This charge – and even more damning suggestions that the Trump administration actually colluded in such an effort – are at the core of a high-stake probe by a USA special counsel and congressional committees. “Where would we get this information from?”

That’s the view of Sen. He was also recently subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee, as was his lobbying firm, Flynn Intel Group.

Putin also continued to deny that Russian Federation was involved in any way with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s email servers previous year.

Blunt says “let’s find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion”. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”, Putin told Kelly in a clip unveiled by NBC News. “But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey’s side and find out what other questions we need to ask”. “We are ready to listen to comments when, if done constructively with the goal of establishing a relationship, creating a common environment”, he said.

The FBI is now conducting an investigation, led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, into Russian attempts to interfere in the last US presidential election, including whether there could have been any connection to associates of the Trump campaign.

Former CIA Director John Brennan last month said he had noticed contacts between Trump’s campaign associates and Russian Federation during the 2016 election and grew concerned Moscow had sought to lure Americans down “a treasonous path”.

The officials say there’s been no final decision and the matter remains under discussion. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues.

Comey is to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. For instance, Kelly asked about an episode first reported in The Washington Post, in which Jared Kushner – the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser – suggested setting up a secret back-channel communication with the Kremlin before Trump took office.