Days before a highly anticipated hearing, President Donald Trump appears unlikely to try and block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying, as a Senate panel pledged aggressive questioning into whether the president sought to obstruct a probe into his campaign’s relationship with Russian Federation. “When I saw that my jaw dropped”, Putin said in an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly.

In the NBC interview, Mr Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation.

The line was never established, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. There have been questions about the communications between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign. But the calls to strengthen ties with Russian Federation have also become a source of intense controversy.

When the Senate intelligence committee in May demanded that Flynn provide a list of any contacts with Russian officials during the presidential campaign and transition, Flynn invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination and refused.

In the interview, Putin claimed that “a child” could have hacked the USA election – and also alleged Russian Federation may have been framed. I can.”Speaking at Russia’s flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin said the hacking accusations were no more than “harmful gossip” and any evidence cited by US intelligence could easily have been faked”. Why, did we have some special relationship with him?

In response to questions about damaging information, Putin asks Kelly, “Have you all lost your senses over there?” But he has not shied from praising and interacting with Russian officials, including hosting a Oval Office meeting on May 10 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, in which he disclosed classified information. I would like to note and underscore that the increase in investment is now outpacing GDP growth, which is another sign of what I have already mentioned: “our economy is entering a new phase of growth, and the foundations for its future growth are taking shape”, Putin said. “The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said. There weren’t even any reports…. There wasn’t a discussion about sanctions or anything else.

Speaking at Russia’s annual showcase economic forum in Saint Petersburg on Friday, Mr Putin slammed accusations that Moscow meddled in the election.

“I remember one of our last meetings with President Clinton, when Clinton was still in office”.

“I made my speech. If Mr Flynn and I had this kind of interaction, while you and I, we have spent an entire day together, and Mr Flynn was sacked from his job, you then should be arrested and put in jail”, the president joked.

“A multipolar world is being established”, Putin said Thursday, “something monopolists don’t like”. “I didn’t even really talk to him”.

“This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr Flynn”.

Comey, ousted last month amid the FBI investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russian Federation, is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

“By some calculations it was convenient for [potential USA hackers] to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia”, Putin said.

In an interview set to air Sunday, Russia President Vladimir Putin told NBC’s Megyn Kelly that hackers that could have influenced the USA presidential election might not have come from his home country.

Absent questions citing specific examples of Putin’s actions against journalists or political rivals, it was easy for the Russian president to talk circles around the subject. “Yes, he visited Moscow in his day”, Putin said.