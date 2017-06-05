Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, election

“I didn’t even really talk to him”, Putin told NBC News’ Megyn Kelly during an interview that will air Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

Putin claimed that Russian Federation has a preference in an election but only reacts to the “political direction” that the United States seems to be heading in. That committee is expected to listen to Comey’s testimony about the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling a year ago and Comey’s private conversations with the president.

Flynn is now the focus of two congressional investigations and an FBI probe into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russian Federation, as well as any efforts to collude with the Kremlin and hand Donald Trump the presidency during the 2016 election.

“They have been misled”, Putin responded when Kelly said that American intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian Federation interfered in the campaign with the goal of electing Trump.

Putin, for instance, dismissed Kelly’s questions about repression and the killing of journalists in Russian Federation by saying it was another example of American moralizing.

Putin said many chief executives of major USA companies visit Russian Federation and “do you think we are gathering dirt on all of them now?” Putin asked, before saying: “Have you all lost your senses?”

Putin said he’d never met the president, including during a visit by Trump to Moscow for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, and called the existence of a secret Russian dossier on Trump “just another piece of nonsense”. The pair met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru in November, weeks after Trump’s upset election win.

Trump has called an FBI investigation into alleged ties between his campaign and Russian Federation a “witch hunt” created to undermine the legitimacy of his 2016 election win.

Finally, Putin denied reports of contacts between Trump campaign associates and Kislyak, saying he did not have the time to personally supervise the ambassador’s schedule but found the idea unconvincing.

Putin explained that although he sat next to Flynn at the dinner, the two had limited contact. And, they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety. “This is nonsense”, the Russian president stressed. He was sacked less than a month into Trump’s presidency.

Former CIA director John Brennan said last month he had noticed contacts between Trump’s campaign associates and Russian Federation during the 2016 election and grew concerned Moscow had sought to lure Americans down “a treasonous path”. James Comey – who was sacked from his post as FBI director by Trump in May – told a congressional committee in March that the Federal Bureau of Investigation also was investigating “whether there was any coordination” with Trump’s campaign.

Flynn has so far not been granted immunity in exchange for his testimony, and he has invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena. He also alleged that the USA actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries.

“I made my speech”, Putin said, adding the two barely talked.

“I don’t know about this proposal”. He used to be in the security services, ‘ That’s it. Do you think I have the time to talk to our ambassadors all over the world every day?

“This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr Flynn”.

The Washington Post had reported that in a NY meeting in December with Russian ambassador to Washington Sergei Kislyak, the 36-year-old Kushner suggested setting up a back channel of communications with Moscow. There was not even any kind of specific discussions about sanctions or anything else.