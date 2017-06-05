Putin dismisses USA claims about Trump, election

Russian President Vladimir Putin is rejecting speculation that he has some damaging information about President Trump. Putin said during an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly. The Kremlin leader said that Democrats, having lost the election, were trying to put the blame on Russian Federation to cover for their own campaign failures.But he categorically insisted that “we don’t engage in that at the state level”.USA intelligence agencies have accused Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign aimed at tilting the November 2016 election in favor of Republican Donald Trump, who had pledged to boost ties with Moscow.Modi left for France late evening for the last leg of his four-nation tour that also took him to Germany and Spain besides Russian Federation.

“That’s it. I didn’t even really talk to him”. “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?”

US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Moscow tried to tilt the election campaign in Trump’s favor, including by hacking into the emails of senior Democrats, a charge the Kremlin denies.

The alleged dossier claims that Russia’s government possesses compromising financial and personal information about Trump.

Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s US presidential election, was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term. “And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current (U.S.) president”, Putin said.

“Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes”, he said.

“They have been misled”, Putin told NBC, in an interview NBC said was recorded on Friday. “I haven’t seen, even once, any direct proof of Russian interference in the (U.S.) presidential election”. “He used to be in the security services”, Putin said. The public hearing is expected to shed light on his private conversations with Trump in the weeks before his dismissal, including any discussion about the Flynn investigation. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues.

The remarks were the latest in a series of denials from Moscow that have had little impact so far on a political crisis in the United States over potential links between Russian Federation and Trump’s inner circle.

When the Senate intelligence committee in May demanded that Flynn provide a list of any contacts with Russian officials during the presidential campaign and transition, Flynn invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination and refused.

Warner spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” and CBS’ “Face the Nation”.

Comey is to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

The officials say there’s been no final decision and the matter remains under discussion. Blunt appeared on “Fox News Sunday”. Could President Donald Trump keep Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations? That committee is expected to listen to Comey’s testimony about the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling past year and Comey’s private conversations with the president.

In this May 8, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington.