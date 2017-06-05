Putin gives new election-hacking theory during Megyn Kelly’s NBC debut

Putin said he does not have a “special relationship” with the US president, whose team is under investigation for possible links to Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period.

But during the interview broadcast by NBC News’ Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, the Russian leader played down his contacts with the American general. “No such proposal ever reached me”. He asked whether everyone had lost their minds in the U.S.

There’s been no final decision as to whether Trump would invoke executive privilege, and the matter remains under discussion, according to two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. It’s become a centerpiece of the questions swirling around Trump and his campaign and possible ties to Russian Federation. Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has questioned the veracity of the US intelligence finding.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied rumors he has compromising material on U.S. President Donald Trump and said Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The intelligence committee has asked to review that memo and any other notes Comey put together on his private meetings with Trump, although Warner said that would likely have to be cleared by Robert Mueller, another former FBI director now overseeing the bureau’s investigation as special counsel.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of ME, also a member of the committee, said she had several questions for Comey in light of various public statements about the ongoing FBI probe, including Trump’s claim that the FBI director had said that Trump was not the subject of an investigation.

“This is just another load of nonsense”. So, if this theory is correct – and that can’t be ruled out – ” then the same agencies could fabricate evidence of Russian hacking, Putin said. He called the allegations “domestic political squabbles” and a line of attack against Trump.

“There wasn’t anything to talk about”, Mr Putin said through an interpreter.

“Had there been anything significant he would have reported it to the minister. There weren’t even any reports”. “There wasn’t even any kind of specific discussion about sanctions or anything else”.

Putin was asked about reports of long-standing corruption and repression of dissent in Russian Federation.

The December 2015 dinner was in honor of the Russian television network Russia Today (RT), a Russian government-funded global network that US officials consider a state-run propaganda outlet and purveyor of disinformation about the U.S.

At a meeting with U.S. business leaders earlier Putin urged them to help Moscow establish a dialogue with Trump, as ties remains deadlocked amid probes into possible collusion.”But the problem is not with us, the problem is inside American politics”, said Putin.Russian President Vladimir Putin says it is possible that American hackers were responsible for interference with the 2016 United States of America presidential election and then framed Russia. And I got up and left. And then afterward I was told, ‘You know, there was an American gentleman. He was involved in some things.

“They have been misled”, Putin responded when Kelly said that American intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian Federation interfered in the campaign with the goal of electing Trump. “I haven’t seen even once any proof of Russian interference in the presidential election in the United States”.

“You and I personally have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn”, Putin said to Kelly.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Flynn in February for failing to disclose the content of his talks with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, and misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

The Russian leader was quoted as saying by TV Line that he had not seen any proof of his country’s interference during the US election and the USA intelligence officials had been misled.

“What fingerprints or hoot-prints or horn-prints, what are you talking about”, he said.

“They have been misled”, Putin told NBC. The pair met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru in November, weeks after Trump’s upset election win.

“It wouldn’t make sense for us to interfere”, he added. He said that it was convenient for the hackers to blame the Russians in the midst of a political battle. “Yes, he visited Moscow in his day”, Putin said.

“You people are so creative over there, good job”, Putin told Kelly. Putin said such a request would have been reported to him.