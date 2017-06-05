Putin: ‘I Didn’t Even Really Even Talk’ to Flynn

Putin also called on U.S. businessmen on to help restore normal dialogue with Washington, saying good U.S. -Russia relations were in the interest of both nations. The accord was painstakingly brought together by former US President Barack Obama’s administration and was signed by 195 countries, including India and China. He can joke his way out a question, dodge serious questions by raising his tone and catching the interviewer off guard, among other things.

At the event, Putin also said that Trump had run a more effective presidential campaign than Hillary Clinton and that US intelligence agencies may have faked evidence of campaign hacking. And the conversation turned out to be quite informative and fascinating. Asked about the “fingerprints” – IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers – he said those could have been easily rigged. The contacts have become the focus of an FBI investigation into possible collusion between Moscow and Trump’s aides that has most recently centered on Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

Putin minimised his contact with Flynn, who was sacked by Trump in February after offering misleading descriptions of conversations he had had before the inauguration with ambassador Kislyak.

“What else is the ambassador supposed to do?” “So, what exactly was discussed in those meetings?” “Have you all lost your sense over there?” He’s expected to be questioned Tuesday about Trump’s alleged efforts to get him to drop the probe into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian Federation – an investigation that concerns Michael Flynn.

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the USA leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal takes effect, adding that United States participation is essential for the success of global efforts.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers her concession speech after being defeated by Republican president-elect Donald Trump, in NY on November 9, 2016.

Prior to this panel, Putin remarked on Thursday that perhaps unaffiliated hackers might be tampering with democratic elections across the world, but still-Russia has had nothing to do with it.

USA intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the US election by hacking the Democratic Party to sway the vote in favour of Donald Trump, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

“You’ve said that your ambassador, Kislyak, was just doing his job, right?”

Putin then appeared to defend President Donald Trump by saying, “You created a sensation out of nothing”.

Mr Putin, in the interview with journalist Megyn Kelly in St Petersburg, said: “I don’t know about this proposal”.

“They have been misled, and they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety”, Putin told Kelly.

But when talking with Kelly, Putin seemed to muddy the waters.

Flynn is one among a number of current and former Trump associates at the center of investigations into whether anyone close to the president helped Russian Federation interfere in the USA election, and whether any crimes were committed.

Defending Mr Trump’s decision, vice president Mike Pence dismissed climate change as “a paramount issue for the left”.