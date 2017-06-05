Putin dismissed any reports about a back channel for communications between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, which was reportedly discussed with Kislyak by Trump officials. “So you deal with them”, he said.

IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers – he said those could have been rigged and would not stand as credible evidence. In an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, Putin said he “didn’t even really talk” to Flynn despite being photographed sitting next to each other. Blunt appeared on “Fox News Sunday“.

When Putin denied knowledge of Kislyak’s meetings, Kelly pointed out that he was Kislyak’s boss. But I’m not sure viewers learned much that was new.

The Russian leader, a former KGB intelligence officer, is not given to unguarded moments or admissions of guilt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of major foreign.

USA intelligence agencies reported in January that Putin oversaw a campaign of computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election to the Republican candidate Trump over his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. “We didn’t even start negotiations”, Putin said.

During an interview with the news network’s Megyn Kelly, Putin stated through the NBC News translator: “Hackers can be anywhere. No proposal like that came to me”.

Sollenberger said any argument in favor of privilege also could be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice.

“I just find it unbelievable how you created a sensation where there wasn’t anything at all”. “You created a sensation out of nothing, and out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president …”

The one-on-one followed. Kelly asked the right questions – Russian cyber interference, former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and so on – and he overwhelmed her with word clouds.

Putin was at the dinner to give a speech. “Had there been anything significant, he would have reported it to the minister, and the minister would have reported it to me”, the Russian president said, “There’s nothing to even talk about”.

“This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr Flynn”.

Asked whether “you have something damaging on our president?”

“Well this just another load of nonsense”, he said. Putin, slouched over in his seat, scoffed at the idea.

Putin said it makes no sense for Russia to interfere, because he says no matter who is president, the Russians know what to expect from a USA leader. This isn’t for us to get into, these are your domestic political squabbles. “Are you all – have you all lost your senses over there?” “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?” In the midst of a political battle, by some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information so they released it, citing Russian Federation.

Still, Putin lamented that it was still so chilly and rainy in Russian Federation, joking that future responsibility for the impacts of global warming could be pinned on Trump.

Putin took the opportunity to completely deny all Russian involvement in the 2016 elections, which US intelligence agencies say he personally tried to disrupt by hacking into Democratic computer systems and releasing embarrassing info about the party’s nominee, Hillary Clinton.

“Hugs and ice cream”, Kelly said after the short package. “Nothing of that happened”, Putin said.