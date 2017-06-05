Putin Interview: Did Russia Interfere in the US Election?

Facing questions from NBC’s Megyn Kelly, who moderated Friday’s panel discussion at St. Petersburg’s economic forum, Putin said the claims of Russian interference in the USA election contained “nothing concrete, only assumptions”. But his side of the story is clear: You’ve got the wrong suspect.

“Thank God, they were smart enough not to do that after we released information about it”, he said.

USA intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow interfered in last year’s USA presidential election campaign to try to tilt the vote in Trump’s favor.

Here’s some key takeaways from the interview. “They aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety”.

Putin, however, accused the United States of interfering in foreign elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims of having limited interaction with former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn at a 2015 Moscow dinner, the media reported. Putin said. “He’s paid for holding meetings, discussing current affairs”.

Other rallies were held in cities from Portland, Oregon on the US West Coast to Munich, Germany and Lima, Peru. And I got up and left.

USA intelligence agencies have concluded that Putin ordered the disruption of the election. “We have a lot of Americans who visit us”.

After Comey’s dismissal, news reports emerged that Trump asked Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office, the day after Flynn was sacked for misrepresenting his contacts with the Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak.

The Syrian government fiercely rejected the allegations and has repeatedly denied using or even possessing chemical weapons since the country’s compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention was certified by global observers in 2013. “Presidents come and go, and even the parties in power change, but the main political direction does not change”, he said. “I don’t know. The routine job of an ambassador – do you think that from all over the world or from the United States, the ambassador reports to me every day who he meets with or what they discuss there?”

While acknowledging no “smoking gun at this point”, Warner said he wants “to know what kind of pressure, appropriate, inappropriate, how many conversations he had with the president about this topic”.

Senior U.S. intelligence officials have also told NBC News that Putin was personally involved in the Russian effort to interfere with the U.S. election and how the information was used.

I told them the same thing I can tell you: Hackers can be anywhere.

“Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russian Federation”.

Russia has never engaged in hacking at the “state level, ” Putin said at the Konstantinovsky Palace, adding that some computer attacks may be camouflaged to make them look like Russians were behind them.