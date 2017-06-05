President Vladimir Putin ridiculed the allegations of Russian meddling in US elections, accusing the Democrats of trying to shift blame for their defeat and likening the accusations against Russia to anti-Semitism.

Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said that Russia might have been framed by hackers, and quite possibly by the Central Intelligence Agency in the alleged meddling in the USA election.

He also said he had a “closer relationship” with Kelly than to former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, despite a photo circulating of the two men sitting next to each other at a Moscow event.

Putin had previously denied that Russia had anything to do with the election hack, but this week, he admitted “patriotically minded” Russian private hackers might have helped President Donald Trump win the election.

Mr Putin denied having any compromising material about the U.S. President. "It's time to stop that useless and harmful chatter".

He added: “And then afterwards I was told, “You know there was an American gentleman”.

Stone is best known for Hollywood blockbusters inspired by American history such as “JFK” and “Born on the Fourth of July”, but has previously made films about the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan firebrand Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.

Trump fired Flynn for failing to disclose that he had met with Russian officials. Do you think I have the time to talk to our ambassadors all over the world every day?

In addition, Putin told NBC that regardless of Trump’s previous travel to Russian Federation as a businessman, he had had no relationship with him and had never met him. President Putin said Russian Federation is operating on a “democratic path” and was put off to be asked about that subject.

President Putin explained that “hackers can be anywhere” and even went so far as to suggest it could have taken place within the United States.

In the article NBC News tweeted, Putin is quoted as saying “this is just another load of nonsense” after Kelly asked whether he had “something damaging on our president”, in reference to the discredited BuzzFeed “Trump dossier”.

“IP addresses can be invented – a child can do that!” he also said, per NBC News. “I have no idea”, he said at one point, exhibiting an impressive lack of curiosity about what’s happening within his own government.