Putin: ‘It wouldn’t make sense for us to interfere’ in USA election

NBC’s Megyn Kelly sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia, in her first major interview at her new TV home after departing Fox News.

The US intelligence community found that Putin ordered an organized campaign to hack the US election and disseminate fake news meant to swing the election in Trump’s favor.

The Russian leader, who is keen to try to fix battered U.S. -Russia ties, said he thought there was no point dwelling on Trump’s decision since the U.S. leader may be of the view that the necessary financial and other resources needed to comply with the accord may not be sufficient.

Putin said it makes no sense for Russia to interfere, because he says no matter who is president, the Russians know what to expect from a USA leader. Could you imagine something like that? “In the midst of a political battle”. They interfered.’ It’s like anti-Semitism: the Jews are to blame, “Putin said through a translator. Could you imagine something like that?” he asked rhetorically, adding, “I can” so as to point her in the right direction.

He said her supporters were now trying to blame Russian Federation for their failure.

Putin downplayed Flynn’s appearance with him at a December 2015 gala dinner in honour of the Russian television network Russia Today (RT), which USA officials consider a state-run propaganda outlet. “Then on-camera he was the Russian president that we’ve all come to know: He was combative, he was defiant, he was feisty, he was fiery, he was on offense on all of the issues, He was the Vladimir Putin Russians love to see”.

Trump’s own relationship with Flynn has also attracted scrutiny, particularly after it was reported that Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation into Flynn’s Russian Federation ties during a February Oval Office meeting that took place the day after Flynn resigned.

“Do you have something damaging on our president?’ Ms.Kelly asks the Russian leader, who is listening to a translator through an earpiece”.

“Well, this is just another load of nonsense. They came to the polls and voted for him, and the other team miscalculated”. It’s easier for them to say that they are not guilty, that the Russians are the guilty ones for interfering in our election.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, he said, per the Associated Press.

It was always doubtful Putin, a former KGB agent and spin master, would do anything but rebuke accusations of Russian involvement.

‘There was nothing concrete, zero.

Kelly also asked Putin about his relations with former United States national security adviser Michael Flynn.