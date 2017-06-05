Following Trump’s announcement, which immediately drew condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and prominent business leaders like Elon Musk, Monier said MIT’s scientists “certainly do not support the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris agreement”, Reuters reported.

Trump justified his decision by describing the Paris accord as “unfair“, detrimental to U.S. economic interests and enriching foreign countries, namely India and China.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was accused by opponents Friday of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. “We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet”. “I can get back to you”.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to reaffirm their stance on global warming. They committed to cutting fossil fuels use, developing more green technology and raising funds to help poorer countries reduce emissions. However, it’s essential that those efforts combine with systemic changes across the globe – and the Paris agreement is an unbelievable opportunity to make those changes happen.

The normal climate of North America in 2095 under business as usual warming (i.e.no Paris agreement) according to a 2015 NASA study. Neither attended Trump’s speech on Thursday, although the White House said their absence was not related to the fact that the president decided against their advice when it came to the Paris agreement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing that the deal embodies the broadest consensus of the worldwide community on coping with climate change.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy issued a strongly worded rebuke to Trump hours after he announced his decision in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Barbara Hendricks told reporters in Berlin that other countries will fill the leadership vacuum left by the United States but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit. The Obama administration, for example, had committed the U.S.to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

The investment will create over 13 million jobs in the sector, the National Energy Administration said on January 5 in a document that lays out its plan to develop the nation’s energy sector during the five-year 2016 to 2020 period.

Ireland’s former president and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson called the move “truly shocking” given the historical responsibility for global greenhouse gas emissions that the US bears.

The maelstrom of criticism Trump is getting for abandoning the global climate pact is unlikely to dissuade him, or convince the section of his support base that fervently believe it is the correct course of action.

The Vatican, which under Pope Francis’ insistence has strongly backed the Paris accord, would see a US exit as a “a huge slap in the face”, a senior Vatican official said on Thursday.