Russian President Vladimir Putin testily rejected the idea that his government had interfered in the 2016 USA election – or that he is holding compromising evidence against President Donald Trump – in an interview broadcast Sunday night with NBC’s Megyn Kelly. “No proposal like that came to me”, Putin said, speaking via a Russian interpreter. In the midst of a political battle, by some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information so they released it, citing Russian Federation. I didn’t even really talk to him.

Putin has continuously denied direct Russian influence in the USA election, but earlier this week he said he wouldn’t put the task past a “patriotic” Russian hacker. Very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russian Federation. He used to be in the intelligence services.’ That’s it. One of the things I learned was that Putin has no respect for the United States leadership.

Not once did Kelly interject, not once did she tell him that what he was saying was a load of nonsense. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”, he said.

“We don’t even have to do that”.

President Putin explained that “hackers can be anywhere” and even went so far as to suggest it could have taken place within the United States.

President Putin also explained that in the US “Presidents come and go” and that Russian Federation does not care who is/was President, saying it “would not make sense” for them to interfere with elections. There was a time when he used to come to Moscow, but you know, I never met with him.

In the preview, the Kremlin chief was asked about the nature of his relationship with the retired US Army general who is the subject of several investigations at home. They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia, even in America, Latin America.

Lawmakers should get the chance to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey – and President Donald Trump “is better served by getting all this information out”. “Have you all lost your sense over there?”

The Russian president said he had “no relationship whatsoever” with Trump. At one point Putin openly mocked Kelly’s line of questioning, saying “you people are so creative over there. Your lives must be boring”.

The leader also downplayed any interaction he had with former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn when asked about an image the pair sitting together at a dinner for a Russian television network in December 2015. In 2015, Flynn visited Moscow for a banquet honoring Russian TV outlet RT, and photos show him seated next to Putin.

“You and I personally have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn”, Putin said to Kelly.

“No clue. I am telling you honestly”. And now we’re meeting again.

Prior to this panel, Putin remarked on Thursday that perhaps unaffiliated hackers might be tampering with democratic elections across the world, but still-Russia has had nothing to do with it. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia as well as reports of a damaging Russian dossier.