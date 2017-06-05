Putin: Private hackers might have meddled in USA election

Mr Putin told Mr Kelly that the dinner where the two met was routine. “It’s surprising”, he said, raising a laugh even out of the impassive Indian PM, Narendra Modi, who was seated next to him.And in January, days before Trump took office, the United States intelligence community concluded that Putin had ordered an “influence campaign” aimed at hurting Trump’s rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. “There were no meetings”, Putin said. “We have a lot of Americans who visit us”, Putin said in an interview with NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly“. Where would we get this information from?

Putin said Russian Federation had offered the United States and its allies the chance to inspect the Syrian base for traces of the chemical agent and criticized them for their refusal to do so. “Have you all lost your sense over there?” Though there are no reports that Kushner discussed sanctions with Kislyak during their alleged conversation, news that he requested a back channel between Trump and Moscow using Russian facilities has alarmed former intelligence officials and those in the national security apparatus.

Flynn was paid $45,000 to speak at the event and was in the “seat of honor” next to the Russian president. “We didn’t have any relationship at all”.

“This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr. Flynn”, he added.

The contacts Flynn and other Trump aides had with Russian officials and bankers are drawing intense scrutiny, particularly after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hackers meddled in the American election. “I didn’t even really talk to him [at the dinner]”.

Mr Flynn’s ties to Moscow are under scrutiny in the United States amid allegations of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. President Putin said Russian Federation is operating on a “democratic path” and was put off to be asked about that subject.

“I will tell you something that you probably already know”. He’s expected to be questioned Tuesday about Trump’s alleged efforts to get him to drop the probe into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian Federation – an investigation that concerns Michael Flynn. He was sacked less than a month into Trump’s presidency.

Putin, in an exclusive interview with Kelly, insisted the hackers could have come from “anywhere” and then they could have – in a savvy and professional way – shifted the blame to make it look like Russian Federation was behind the hacking.