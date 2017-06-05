Putin put on the spot over Russian Federation and Trump

“Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes”, he said. Putin insisted that the hackers could have tried to make it look like Moscow was behind the act. “They can be in Russia, in Asia. even in America, Latin America”, Mr Putin told NBC News, which previewed an interview between the Russian leader and reporter Megyn Kelly that will be broadcast in full on Sunday.

“Thank God, they were smart enough not to do that after we released information about it”, he said.

“It is not coincidence that Flynn was placed next to President Putin”, Michael McFaul, U.S. ambassador in Moscow from 2012 to 2014 and now an NBC News analyst said in April. That committee is expected to listen to Comey’s testimony about the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling previous year and Comey’s private conversations with the president.

“NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union”, Putin said through a translator.

But Friday he said the digital fingerprints, like the ones the U.S. Intelligence Community cited in its assessment as belonging to Russians, can be changed. Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has questioned the veracity of the US intelligence finding.

But Sen. Mark Warner tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “there’s a lot of smoke”.

Now, Bloomberg is reporting that the Trump administration is mulling invoking executive privilege to block the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s testimony.

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican member of the intelligence committee, said Comey’s testimony would be critical to address mounting questions about possible obstruction of justice.

The White House is reviewing whether to invoke executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before a congressional panel next week. It is said to be part of a four-night special documentary project, ‘The Putin Interviews, ‘ set to premiere on the American cable network on June 12. He’ll probably be asked about conversations with Trump about Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.