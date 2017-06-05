Putin Rejects Speculation That He Has Damaging Info About Trump

And then afterwards I was told, ‘You know there was an American gentleman. Where would we get this information from? He also asked, quote – “Have you all lost your senses over there?” Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has questioned the veracity of the US intelligence finding.

A dossier of unverified information published during the presidential transition alleged Russian Federation had sought to compile compromising information on Trump.

“If they’re patriotically minded, they start making their contribution, ” Putin said in a meeting with global journalists on the sidelines of his annual economic forum in St. Petersburg.

During an interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that American hackers interfered in the 2016 USA election and made it look like Russia was behind the hacking.

“It’s just absurd”, Putin said answering the question if that meant that there were no meetings between Kislyak and members of US President Donald Trump team. “We are ready to listen to comments when, if done constructively with the goal of establishing a relationship, creating a common environment”, he said.

Putin took the opportunity to completely deny all Russian involvement in the 2016 elections, which US intelligence agencies say he personally tried to disrupt by hacking into Democratic computer systems and releasing embarrassing info about the party’s nominee, Hillary Clinton. A special counsel appointed by the Justice Department as well as congressional committees are investigating.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, briefly served as an adviser to Trump’s campaign and later as the president’s national security adviser.

Putin said that his nation had no channels of communication with the campaigns of either Trump or Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but that there may have been official contacts, which he called a “standard diplomatic practice”. “Because if there had been something meaningful, he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me”.

“I was one of the guests there”, he told the Post. “There weren’t even any reports”.

But Friday he said the digital fingerprints, like the ones the U.S. Intelligence Community cited in its assessment as belonging to Russians, can be changed.

“Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes”, he said.

Vladimir Putin has had what’s being described by NBC as “a fascinating conversation” with the network’s new host, Megyn Kelly, in which they discussed “a range of subjects, from sanctions to Syria”, as well as Moscow’s alleged meddling in USA politics.

Megyn Kelly said that Putin went on to imply that perhaps the Central Intelligence Agency was involved in the hacking, and cited that many people believed they were involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. He used to be in the security services, ‘ That’s it.

As the Senate prepared for Comey’s appearance, Trump appeared unlikely to try to block him for testifying.

As the Trump-Russia controversy continued gaining steam in March and Flynn began emerging as a central focus, his lawyer, Robert Kelner, asked for immunity for Flynn in exchange for his testimony on Russian election interference.

On Sunday, Lawmakers from both parties urged Trump not to stand in the way of Comey’s testimony.

The remarks were the latest in a series of denials from Moscow that have had little impact so far on a political crisis in the United States over potential links between Russian Federation and Trump’s inner circle.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a Special Prosecutor, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee the Russian Federation investigation last month.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy.