Putin’s dinner with Michael Flynn: I didn’t even really talk to him

“I didn’t even really talk to him”, Putin told NBC News’ Megyn Kelly during an interview that will air Sunday at 7 p.m. EST. “Your lives must be so boring”, if Americans are reduced to making up stories about Russian Federation, he said.

Vladimir Putin has denied interfering in the U.S. presidential election as he counter argued that it was actually American officials who were the ones trying to influence other countries’ electoral processes.

“They have been misled”, Putin responded when Kelly said that American intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian Federation interfered in the campaign with the goal of electing Trump. Could you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle?

According to Kelly, Putin also suggested that the Central Intelligence Agency may have framed Russian Federation for the hacking.

Putin said that he was not aware of such a proposal and therefore could not comment on it. As the news organization reports, Kelly told Putin that USA intelligence organizations have traced evidence of election hacking back to him.

Mr Putin’s remarks opened room for verbal manoeuvring by Moscow – and also by President Trump – amid multiple investigations in the United States into Russian meddling.

“There is no specific evidence, no facts, just assumptions, allegations, and conclusions based on those allegations”, Putin added, “nothing more”. Although they chatted a bit, he said, he was unaware Flynn had been a government official until after he left. “There weren’t even any reports”.

“IP addresses can be invented -a child could do that!” Well, this is, you know, you’re just, you people are so creative over there.

Reuters also reported on the interview and tweeted, “Putin denies having compromising information on Trump”. The segment consisted of Kelly interviewing various Russians on who don’t believe their government interfered in 2016’s American presidential election.

As the Trump-Russia controversy continued gaining steam in March and Flynn began emerging as a central focus, his lawyer, Robert Kelner, asked for immunity for Flynn in exchange for his testimony on Russian election interference.

‘There was nothing concrete, zero. Putin asked, before saying: “Have you all lost your senses?”

She spelled out a detailed theory that her campaign had been hit by the Russian hacking and that it used its agents to spread “fake news”.