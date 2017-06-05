Putin also argued that the United States has done plenty of work interfering with the elections of other countries.

While most of the people in the United States as well as all over the world tuned into the special episode of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly“, to finally get some answers out of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the raging controversy that Russia had sabotaged the 2016 USA election, it ended up being a one-way conversation that left many disappointed.

Flynn has become a central figure in investigations by Congress and the FBI into potential ties to Russian Federation by the Trump administration and his campaign.

“I have not once seen any direct proof of Russia’s interference in the presidential election in the U.S.A.”, Putin said, according to a statement by the Kremlin.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is now investigating Flynn’s ties to foreign governments, and the retired general has been looped into the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe of the Trump’s campaign alleged Russian Federation relations.

But Friday he said the digital fingerprints, like the ones the U.S. Intelligence Community cited in its assessment as belonging to Russians, can be changed.

“Why do feel you have the right to ask us these kind of questions?”

Putin dredged up conspiratorial musings on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, saying if US intelligence services were capable of killing him, then they could have easily framed anyone for the election hacks – a theory now common among Trump and his supporters, who argue the “deep state” is sabotaging him for threatening global power-brokers. In these polarized times, truly fresh starts are hard to come by.

In an interview with an American Television, NBC, Putin said he knew nothing about it and that he had not discussed with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak any meeting with Kushner.

When Megyn Kelly asked him about his patriotic hackers’ comment, the Russian President said that the hackers could be anywhere, including in Russia, Asia, America, Latin America.

“I made my speech”. President Putin said Russian Federation is operating on a “democratic path” and was put off to be asked about that subject. Putin – who once worked as a KGB recruiter – replied: “Well, this is just another load of nonsense”. Although Flynn sat next to Putin at a 2015 dinner, the Russian leader said the two barely spoke.

Asked if Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret line of communication between the Trump transition team and Russia, Putin said “no proposal like that came to me”.

“Should we not talk about improving tensions?”

Putin also told NBC’s Kelly that he’s not aware of any meetings between Kislyak and officials from the Trump campaign, and that he doesn’t talk to Russian ambassadors every day. Mr Trump denies the claims.

Putin also sounded off Friday about USA scrutiny of meetings between Trump’s team and Russia’s ambassador to the United States. And I got up and left. He used to be in the security services’.

“You people are so creative over there, good job”, Putin told Kelly.

Putin was asked about reports of long-standing corruption and repression of dissent in Russian Federation.