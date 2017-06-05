Putin says he ‘didn’t really talk’ to Flynn at Moscow dinner

There’s nothing to even talk about.

President Putin also explained that in the US “Presidents come and go” and that Russian Federation does not care who is/was President, saying it “would not make sense” for them to interfere with elections.

Putin was interviewed last week by NBC’s Megyn Kelly.

Mr Putin scoffed at the U.S. focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Mr Trump’s team, saying the envoy was just doing his job. “Good job. Your lives must be boring”.

Although he continued to deny his country’s role in election meddling on Friday, he proclaimed during the forum that hacking is so easy, Kelly’s “underage daughter” could do it. But the interview produced little that was new. Putin, a former KGB agent, has been painted as the puppet master behind the challenge on November’s voting.

The Russian president also declined to address reports that he was in possession of a secret dossier of compromising material on Trump, and said there was no “special relationship” between the two men. Putin responded that the intelligence community have been “misled,” and that hackers have been trying to cover their tracks by implicating the Russians.

“Therefore, if someone, and I am not saying that it’s us (we did not interfere), if anybody does influence in some way or attempts to influence or somehow participates in these processes, then the United States has nothing to be offended by”, Putin said.

No, he had no idea whether or not Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser, tried to establish a “back channel” of communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

“I don’t know about this proposal. That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn”, Putin said.

“Listen, his boss is the Minister of Foreign Affairs”, Putin said.

“It’s just that French journalists asked me about those hackers”. And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president.

Putin’s coy remark about patriotic Russian hackers added to concerns about that country’s connection to the Trump administration.

But even if you’re of a more conspiratorial mindset, what would Putin and Flynn have been talking about at that table anyway? “Do you think that I have time to talk to our ambassadors every day?”

In the interview, Putin claimed that “a child” could have hacked the United States election – and also alleged Russian Federation may have been framed.

“We have a lot of Americans who visit us”, the Russian leader said. Where would we get this information from? “Have you all lost your sense over there?”

Putin has denied conducting such a campaign. At one point, he told Kelly Russia didn’t care who the American president was as the “main political direction does not change”, regardless of who’s in charge.

The remarks were the latest in a series of denials from Moscow that have had little impact so far on a political crisis in the USA over potential links between Russian Federation and Trump’s inner circle.

He said there was no need for Moscow to interfere in the presidential election, as has been alleged by multiple US intelligence agencies.