CNN further reported that Putin discussed lost economic opportunities between the United States and Russian Federation at the forum, with trade in goods between the countries falling over 40% between 2014 and 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2015. Can you imagine something like that?United States intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the US election by hacking the Democratic Party, in order to help Donald Trump – a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

“If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions – which are right, from their point of view – to the fight against those who say bad things about Russian Federation”, he said, apparently a reference to former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

‘Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle.

“When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today, and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side”, Putin added. “Could you imagine something like that?”

“I didn’t even really talk to him”, Putin told NBC News’ Megyn Kelly during an interview that will air Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

Putin rebuffed the accusation.

Earlier on Friday, Putin said that Trump had run a better presidential campaign than Clinton and that USA intelligence agencies could have easily faked what he said was false evidence that Russian Federation had hacked the Democratic Party.

Flynn has become a central figure in investigations by Congress and the FBI into potential ties to Russian Federation by the Trump administration and his campaign. Putin asked. “We didn’t have any relationship at all. The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said.

‘Even in these reports there is nothing specific but only assumptions and conclusions based on assumptions’.

Putin said he does not have a “special relationship” with the USA president, whose team is under investigation for possible links to Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period.

He said he had personally reviewed the U.S. intelligence reports which made the hacking allegations against Russian Federation, and that they contained no meaningful evidence.

Putin dredged up conspiratorial musings on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, saying if USA intelligence services were capable of killing him, then they could have easily framed anyone for the election hacks – a theory now common among Trump and his supporters, who argue the “deep state” is sabotaging him for threatening global power-brokers. And, they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety.

Trump has denied he’d ever met Putin, even though he had bragged for a number of years about his relationship with the Russian leader.

“IP addresses – they can be invented, you know?”