Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s United States presidential election, was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term. Warner said he meant to use that time to ask Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers about reports that Trump had urged them to say publicly there was no collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

In an interview aired Sunday on NBC, Mr Putin again flatly denied USA intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russian Federation meddled via hacking and other means in the U.S. election to help Mr Trump win. But Putin painted the entire Russian hacking story as the invention of people who hate President Trump and have seen too many spy movies.

PUTIN: There’s a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United State intelligence services.

Putin said he was unaware of any such discussion and criticised NBC for asking about contacts between the ambassador and the Trump administration.

“Have you lost your mind?”

Trump has called an FBI investigation into alleged ties between his campaign and Russian Federation a “witch hunt” created to undermine the legitimacy of his 2016 election win. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia.even in America, Latin America”, he said.

Comey probably will be asked about conversations he had with Trump concerning Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. In an order filed without any comment, the Justices set a submission deadline for Monday June 12 on why the Trump travel and refugee order should not be allowed to go into effect, even as legal wrangling continues on the matter in the courts.

“Of course, we know that Vladimir Putin would always tell the truth”, Leahy said, dryly.

Brilev is best known for “Direct Line with the President” an annual show where Putin takes what are purported to be spontaneous phone calls from average Russian citizens.

While one can argue that the seriousness of climate change, which is supposed to be tackled by the Paris accord by keeping rising average global temperature beneath 2°C, leaves no room for jokes, Putin did not shy away from joking about it. Saying that “we [in Russia] don’t feel here that the temperature is rising here”, Putin joked that Russians should “thank” U.S. President Trump for making it snow and rain in Russia on the day of the interview.

Trump has denied any collusion but the Federal Bureau of Investigation and congressional probes into the Russian Federation matter have dogged the early months of his presidency. Putin’s humorous remark was met with laughter and applause in the audience.