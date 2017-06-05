Putin won’t criticize Trump over decision

He’s paid for holding meetings, discussing current affairs.However, the Russian leader said Mr. Snowden should have resigned from his job in the same way he once resigned from the KGB rather than leak secrets if he did not like what he was doing.Asked about the Paris Agreement on climate change that President Donald Trump withdrew the US from on Thursday, Putin replied, “Don’t worry, be happy”.Joking about the effects of climate change, Putin said “American imperialism” was the reason for Russia’s summer weather.

Putin repeated calls for bolstering the country’s business climate and cleaning up the judiciary, but critics say the Kremlin leader has failed to make good in the past on pledges to make serious changes.

Putin also said that those who uploaded the documents to WikiLeaks made a decision to do so when it was convenient for them after taking into consideration political developments.

“Where would we get this information?”

Putin further ridiculed persisting United States focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Trump’s campaign team, insisting that the envoy was merely doing his job. A special counsel appointed by the Justice Department and congressional committees are investigating.

According to Kelly, Putin also hinted that it is possible Central Intelligence Agency could have framed Russian Federation for the hacking. Mr Putin said he knew nothing about it and that he had not discussed with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak any meeting with Mr Kushner.

He said if there had been anything interesting to come out of the meeting, his foreign minister would have reported it to him.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, he said. “There weren’t even any reports“. There wasn’t even any kind of specific discussion about sanctions or anything else.

The post US Election Hackers Could Have Been From Anywhere – Putin appeared first on SIGNAL. He also alleged that the USA actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries.

During the Friday event, Putin also referred to the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance as “an instrument of USA foreign policy”, pointing out that a lack of “constructive dialogue” with the organization impedes joint efforts on fighting terrorism.