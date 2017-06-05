Qantas to offer direct flights to Kangaroo Island from Adelaide and Melbourne

One of the most lovely if windswept places in Australia, SA’s Kangaroo Island, is joining the Qantaslink turbo-prop network with flights from Adelaide and Melbourne from this December.

Kangaroo Island will be the 55th destination on the QantasLink network and the fourth South Australian destination after Adelaide, Port Lincoln and Whyalla.

The main runway is being extended and a new terminal building will be built with the ability to handle security screening.

If you’re not familiar, Kangaroo Island is basically all the best bits of Australia rolled into one.

The airline will offer five flights a week from Adelaide over the peak summer months, reducing to three flights a week after Easter.

The Melbourne flights will run three times each week, but only in the peak summer season.

To celebrate the new route, QantasLink is offering special fares of $99 one-way, for travel from Adelaide to Kangaroo Island, and $199 one-way from Melbourne to Kangaroo Island, until 9 June 2017 for travel between 4 December 2017 and 30 April 2018.

An $18 million upgrade of the Kingscote Airport is due to be completed in November.

Directional arrows have recently been installed on a number of Kangaroo Island roads to remind the 40,0000 global tourists who visit the island each year to keep to the left on the road while driving.