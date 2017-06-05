Qatar Airways suspends all flights to Saudi Arabia

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar, a gas-rich nation that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar said there was “no legitimate justification” for the coordinated action, adding that its citizens would not be affected by the “violation of its sovereignty”.

It accused Qatar of backing militant groups and “spreading their violent ideology” in reference to the state-owned satellite channel Al-Jazeera.

Qatar, which has been known as a mediator for many regional disputes, is now drawn into serious disputes amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran over mutual accusations of sponsoring terrorism.

Announcing the closure of transport ties with Qatar, the three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries.

It was not immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers.

Egypt also declared it closed its airspace and seaports to all Qatari transportation to “protect its national security”, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry cited.

Monday’s diplomatic incident is the latest in a series of events related to Saudi Arabia’s opposition to Qatar’s alleged support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Moreover, the statement addressed harsh charges to Qatar, that included promoting the ideology of Al-Qaeda and [Islamic State] IS groups, in addition to providing support to terrorist operations in Sinai.

Nevertheless, the diplomatic rift – the worst in years – is expected to have a considerable impact on investor sentiment, outside Qatar as well as within the country.

Currently, Etihad Airways operates 26 flights between Doha and Abu Dhabi.

FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, declining to elaborate.

On 23 May, news emerged that the website and social media accounts of the Qatar News Agency had been hacked, allegedly carrying “fake news” reports relating to Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The US’ biggest concentration of military personnel in the Middle East are located at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

The UAE has also accused Qatar of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations”, according to state news agency WAM.

There is also speculation that the Qatari royals were displeased by Saudi’s apparent de-facto coalition with the USA and regional enemy Israel, which was turbocharged by Trump’s visit last month.