Qatar asks citizens to leave UAE within 14 days -embassy

Five Arab nations have severed diplomatic ties with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar over accusations of embracing and funding Islamist terrorism.

The four countries closed their borders and called on Qataris to leave within two weeks, after accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism in Yemen and Syria.

Qatari stocks plunged as an alliance of four Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with the nation, escalating a political crisis in the Gulf.

Qatar’s foreign ministry made the statement hours after the group’s announcements – but before Libya’s out of mandate Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, had joined them in saying they too would cut ties.

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Qatar, a gas-rich nation, is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is home to a major United States military base, the al-Udeid Air Base – which houses some 10,000 American troops.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency.

They also blocked Qatari broadcasters and websites – including the influential Doha-based Al-Jazeera news channel – following the alleged statements.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” toward Egypt and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”.

“Unfortunately, all Qatari citizens are prohibited from visiting Saudi Arabia and from transiting through the country due to the security concerns”.

Qatar’s local World Cup organising committee and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC, ) which organises global matches in the region, both declined to comment.

It said: “We have no further comments for the time being”. In a statement the Kingdom of Bahrain said it has chose to cut the diplomatic relation with Qatar due to the insistence of the State of Qatar in further destabilizing security and stability in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Monday’s crackdown on flights is part of a broader set of restrictions on travel involving Qatar and its citizens.

The economic fallout loomed immediately, as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Etihad Airways, Dubai’s Emirates Airline and budget carrier Flydubai said they would suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice. The UAE measures are taken as well based on Qatari authorities’ hosting of terrorist elements and meddling in the affairs of other countries as well as their support of terror groups – policies which are likely to push the region into a stage of unpredictable consequences.

Qatar Petroleum is still seeking gasoil from countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) even as some members of the group have severed ties with the country, said two trading sources on Monday.

Following the hacking, comments “falsely” attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were broadcast in Qatar.