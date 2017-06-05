Qatar calls Arab move to cut ties ‘unjustified’

The four countries – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain – released separate and apparently coordinated statements saying they would cut air, sea and land links with Qatar, which hosts a base for the US military’s Air Forces Central Command.

Its official news agency stated it would cut diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by global law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry made the statement Monday, hours after Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced it would be cutting ties to the peninsular nation.

But the hacking scandal rapidly escalated, with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain banning all Qatari-funded news agencies, including Al Jazeera, for what MENA agency called “having content that supports terrorism and extremism, as well [as] publishing lies“.

Saudi Arabia said it had severed all land, sea and air contacts with Qatar. It wasn’t immediately clear how today’s announcement would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long- haul carriers that routinely flies through Saudi airspace.

The country has asked Qatari diplomats to leave within 48 hours.

The Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry’s statement concluded by asserting that all the boycott decisions will not have any negative effects on the life of Qatari citizens or other residents, and assuring that the Qatari government will follow all measures to guarantee this.

UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced that it will suspend all flights to and from Doha, Qatar, until further notice.

In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain had recalled their ambassadors from Qatar for its alleged backing of then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member.

The move by the energy-rich Gulf Arab countries comes after U.S. President Donald Trump recently visited Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the UAE cited Qatar’s “ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties”. “[The hackers] will be prosecuted according to the law”, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, said on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi accuses Doha of supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations.

Tillerson and US Defense Secretary James Mattis are in Sydney for talks with their Australian counterparts.

The United States uses bases in several of the countries to launch air operations against the Islamic State, and has its headquarters for the air war at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The statement went on to accuse Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shi’ite Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.